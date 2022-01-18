Federal Circuit extends remote court arguments through February

Summary The appeals court was among the first U.S. courts to announce January remote plans as COVID-19 cases spiked

Court will livestream audio of February video arguments

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Tuesday that it will hold its February oral arguments remotely as the Omicron variant continues to fuel high COVID-19 case counts.

The Washington, D.C.-based Federal Circuit was one of the first federal appeals courts to announce it would hold all of its January arguments remotely, and is again acting early to move its February session online.

Several other federal and state courts also switched to fully remote oral arguments in January after having returned to in-person proceedings before Omicron.

The Federal Circuit has sole jurisdiction over patent appeals as well as nationwide jurisdiction over subjects including international trade and government contracts. It had resumed in-person arguments in August after being remote since its April 2020 session.

The court's Tuesday announcement cited "public health conditions" in the D.C. region, which was one of the first hotspots in the country for the Omicron variant, as the basis for its decision. COVID-19 cases have recently begun to decline in Washington but remain near their record high.

The appeals court said Tuesday that it would hold its February arguments by videoconference and livestream audio from them.

