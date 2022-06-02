Federal court draws line at 'frankly race-explicit' reason to strike juror

Related documents State of Arizona v. Jermon Ross View

(Reuters) - A federal court vacated the murder conviction of a Rhode Island man on Tuesday, ruling that it was improper for the trial judge to provide his own reasons as to why the lone Black potential juror was excluded, while disregarding the explicitly racist explanation the prosecutor offered in open court.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ May 31 ruling in Leron Porter’s appeal clarifies how courts should analyze questions of discrimination in jury selection and could lead to some improvement in preventing bias against jurors and defendants of color.

On the other hand, the case is yet another example of the gaping loopholes – and potential for error and abuse – that persist in the U.S. Supreme Court’s and many states’ current jury selection rules.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1986 ruling in Batson v. Kentucky allows lawyers to dismiss potential jurors without having to state a valid reason. Opposing attorneys can block such a ‘peremptory challenge’ if they show potential jurors are really being excluded because of their race or sex. But that rarely happens because courts accept virtually any non-racial explanation the challenger can produce. It’s not even particularly unusual for judges to allow prosecutors to exclude jurors of color even if they can’t actually point to a non-racial explanation.

In March last year, an appeals court in Arizona held that prosecutors were unable to offer non-racial explanations for wanting to strike the lone Black prospective juror in a robbery case against Jermon Ross, a Black teenager. The reasons they did give – that the juror seemed "inarticulate" and other obvious racial stereotypes – were spurious, the court found. Still, the judges ultimately held that there hadn’t been race discrimination in the jury selection process in the case.

Porter’s case presents an even more striking example of the flaws of Batson and shows how easily discrimination can bypass the court’s current rules.

Porter was convicted in the 2011 murder of a 17-year-old girl, Tiphany Tallo, during a fight that involved Tallo and Porter’s sister.

Then-state prosecutor Stephen Regine used peremptory challenges against a juror of Hispanic descent and Juror 103, the only Black prospective juror in Porter’s trial, according to the opinion by Judge Bruce Selya.

Regine is no longer at the Rhode Island Attorney General's office. He did not respond to a message seeking comment. The Attorney General's office declined to comment on the finding that Regine gave a discriminatory explanation for seeking to exclude a juror of color.

Juror 103 had expressed reservations about sitting on the jury because he worked at a state hospital that serves some patients from local correctional facilities, and the Porter case had been a hot topic at his job. He told the judge that coworkers and patients who were inmates would likely find out about his jury service and could become hostile toward him as a result -- regardless of which way the verdict went.

Nonetheless, Juror 103 affirmed that he could be “a fair and impartial juror,” even with the potential for workplace retaliation.

Without being asked to justify the strike, the prosecutor volunteered the following explanation:

“Essentially, what [Juror 103] was saying is that — and, again, this is the State's take — he's a member of the African-American community, the defendant at the bar is a member of the African-American community" and "if he were to vote guilty there could be consequences,” Regine said. “I would submit, respectfully, I may be wrong, but if he were to vote not guilty, I don't think he would have any consequence.”

In sum, Regine’s explanation was a textbook illustration of the type of race discrimination barred in Batson back in 1986: an “assumption” or “intuitive judgment” that a prospective juror “would be partial to the defendant because of their shared race,” as the Supreme Court put it then.

But, when Porter’s counsel objected, the trial judge commented that he wouldn’t want Juror 103 in his trial either if he were a prosecutor, Selya wrote. The judge added that the man might inject “explanations about his workplace situation” into jury deliberations – although no one else had raised that concern. Ultimately, the trial court decided that the actual reason for the strike was the potential that Juror 103 would face some hostility in his workplace.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court affirmed that ruling on appeal without addressing the prosecutor’s explicit invocation of race.

A federal district court concluded in March 2021 that Porter's rights under Batson had been violated because Juror 103 was struck due to race discrimination. But the court still upheld the Rhode Island Supreme Court's decision, saying it had no choice under Supreme Court precedent governing jury selection and post-conviction appeals.

“Ultimately, the trial justice did not consider the State’s actual proffered reason,” the District Court for the District of Rhode Island wrote. “Instead, he highlighted Juror 103’s reticence” and “pointed out his own concern.”

It wasn’t until another appeal, to the First Circuit, that the explicit racism in Porter’s case was ruled to be impermissible under Batson.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court’s decision was simply unreasonable, the First Circuit said.

“An explanation for a strike that assumes a prospective juror's bias in favor of a defendant because both are members of the same race is not race-neutral under clearly established Supreme Court precedent,” Selya wrote. The court described Regine's explanation as "frankly race-explicit."

Although the self-admitted discrimination in Porter’s case is certainly striking, the all-white jury and the tortured discrimination analysis by prosecutors and judges are not so uncommon.

In November last year, the judge in the high-profile Ahmaud Arbery case found that there “appear[ed] to be intentional race discrimination” in the juror selection process but ultimately concluded that he was “not going to place upon the defendants a finding that they are … not being truthful.”

In September 2021, an appeals court in California overturned a lower court that allowed a Black prospective juror to be eliminated for supporting Black Lives Matter, concluding that she was struck for reasons plainly tied to race and prosecutors’ negative biases.

The First Circuit decision hopefully clarifies how lower courts should be applying the Supreme Court’s (“clearly established”) precedent in similar situations. That said, the fact that multiple courts got a clear-cut case of textbook race discrimination wrong is yet another indicator that the Batson standard is a failure.

