Federal courts to wind down remote access as US COVID emergency ends















May 11 (Reuters) - Remote access to U.S. civil and bankruptcy court hearings will end in September, the federal judiciary said Wednesday, declaring that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer affecting how the federal courts function.

The country's federal district courts shifted to allow phone and sometimes video access to hearings after the pandemic shuttered courthouses in March 2020. Remote access to criminal proceedings that was authorized under COVID-era legislation ended on Wednesday, and it will end for other cases on Sept. 21.

The policy changes do not apply to the thousands of state and local courts in the United States, many of which allow cameras in their courtrooms.

The changes by the executive committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference were announced the same day that the U.S. government is ending the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, which granted Americans access to free testing and vaccines in order to curb the pandemic's spread.

A separate judicial committee on court administration has been using data collected during the pandemic to study whether to change policies forbidding broadcasts of civil and bankruptcy proceedings. The judiciary said that committee might share its findings at the Judicial Conference's next meeting on Sept. 12.

The end of remote criminal court access means the public and media must now attend hearings in-person. That includes the hundreds of criminal prosecutions housed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that stem from the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by then-U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters.

Defendants in those cases live across the United States. The chief trial judge in Washington said in a Friday order that the court will allow video and teleconferencing for participants in criminal cases, but others will have to come to the federal courthouse to observe the proceedings.

Unlike U.S. district courts, all 13 federal appeals courts, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court, now offer live streams of their oral arguments. Only two of those courts -- the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Ninth and D.C. Circuit -- had live streams before 2020.

The Ninth Circuit is the only court to offer a video live stream, and all other federal circuits feature only audio access.

