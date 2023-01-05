Federal judge leaves Chicago bench for Latham law firm

Companies

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gary Feinerman, who stepped down from the federal bench in Chicago at the end of the year, has joined Latham & Watkins as a partner, the law firm said Thursday.

Feinerman is a partner in Latham's complex commercial litigation practice, the firm said. Prior to joining the federal bench in 2010, Feinerman worked at both Mayer Brown and Sidley Austin -- large U.S. law firms with deep Chicago roots -- and served as Illinois' solicitor general from 2003 to 2007.

Although he said he enjoyed his time as a judge, Feinerman, 57, said he missed being an advocate.

"One thing you can’t do as a judge is be in the arena and advocate," he said. Latham was the only law firm he looked at, Feinerman said, adding that he "wanted to start an entirely new chapter."

Feinerman clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy from 1993 to 1994, alongside future high court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

President Barack Obama appointed Feinerman to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in 2010, and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate the same year.

Feinerman in November 2020 vacated the Trump administration's rule barring immigrants who may need government assistance from receiving green cards or visas, saying the agency's definition of who qualifies as a so-called "public charge" was far too broad.

The Trump version of the public charge rule was rescinded and replaced with a different rule by President Joe Biden in March 2021. A group of Republican state attorneys general tried to keep defending the Trump version of the rule in court, but the U.S. Supreme Court in June dismissed their case.

Reporting by David Thomas











