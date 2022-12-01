Federal judges want diverse clerks but struggle to hire them - study

Summary Researchers interviewed 50 sitting federal appellate judges about clerk hiring and diversity

Most said they aim to hire a diversity "ensemble" of clerks, but their definitions of diversity varied















(Reuters) - Many federal appellate judges say they struggle to hire Black and Hispanic law clerks even though they aspire to bring on a more diverse cohort, a new study has found.

The judges' efforts are hindered by a widespread reluctance to discuss clerk hiring with colleagues and greater transparency and note-sharing would help, wrote the authors, who include a sitting California Supreme Court justice. Judges with the strongest track record in hiring minority clerks placed less emphasis on traditionally valued credentials such as law school grades and rank, they found.

The study, based on interviews with 50 U.S. appellate judges, comes as many expect the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down affirmative action. Justice Elena Kagan brought up the example of diversity in clerk hiring during Oct. 31 oral arguments in a pending case challenging the use of affirmative action in admission by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Black judges comprised less than one-eighth of active appellate court judges at the time of the study, yet they hired more than half of the Black clerks in federal appellate courts annually, the study found.

“These findings have implications for judicial selection; in short, diversity among judges affects diversity among clerks,” the researchers wrote.

The authors are California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu, retired U.S. District Court Judge Jeremy Fogel and Pepperdine law professor Mary Hoopes. They noted that federal clerkships are a gateway to well-paid legal jobs and sought-after positions in government and academia, and that judges have total control over whom and how they hire clerks.

During the Supreme Court affirmative action arguments in October, Kagan noted that diversity among clerks affects public perception.

“So, over the years, people will look at that and they'll say: There are Asian Americans there, there are Hispanics there, there are African Americans there, as well as there are whites there,” she said while questioning an attorney challenging affirmative action before the court. “Can a judge not do that?”

Among the judges interviewed for the new study, nearly all said they seek to create an “ensemble” of law clerks and that they value diversity—though they didn’t all agree on what that means. Republican appointees tend to focus more on socioeconomic diversity and reported more difficulty in drawing women applicants, they found. Most said ideology does not factor into their hiring decisions.

Politics has not spared the clerk hiring process, however. Two conservative judges—U.S. Circuit Judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch—said in September that they would not hire clerks from Yale Law School, citing what they called the school's "cancel culture."

The study also found that judges who did not graduate from law schools in the top 20 as ranked by U.S. News & World Report were also more likely to hire clerks from outside those elite schools.

In addition to facilitating the ability of judges to exchange information about clerk hiring, the authors recommend an annual report detailing law clerk demographics to improve transparency and track changes over time.

Read more:

Trump-appointed judge boycotts Yale for law clerks over 'cancel culture'

Biden's ability to reshape U.S. judiciary hangs in balance as election looms











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.