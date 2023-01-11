Federal public defenders seek end to several gun restrictions

Summary Federal public defenders in 9th Circuit challenge pretrial release ban on guns

(Reuters) - Federal public defenders representing indigent criminal defendants in several states including Arizona, California and Texas are joining forces to urge an appeals court to strike down prohibitions on criminal defendants and felons possessing guns.

In a brief filed on Tuesday, a group of federal public defender offices urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to conclude that barring defendants out on bail who are awaiting trial from owning firearms is unconstitutional following a landmark gun rights ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

That amicus brief, filed on behalf of the federal public defender community in the nine states the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit hears disputes from, backed California criminal defendant Jesus Perez-Garcia's challenge to a court-imposed pretrial bar on him possessing guns that was a condition of his release on bond.

The brief came after a different group of federal public defender offices in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Friday came together to urge the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to strike down a federal ban on felons owning guns in a case involving Texas resident Caleb Hickcox.

In both cases, the public defenders said they were filing briefs because they regularly represent defendants charged with firearms-related offenses.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

Both amicus briefs cited the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June declaring for the first time that the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment right to bear arms protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen instructed courts going forward to determine if gun restrictions are "consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation."

A week after that ruling, Perez-Garcia, a security guard who had a gun license, was charged in San Diego federal court with knowingly importing a controlled substance.

He was released on bond under a condition of pretrial release that he surrender his firearms. Perez-Garcia appealed, arguing there was "no historical tradition of disarming persons just because they are on pretrial release."

Tuesday's brief, authored by federal public defenders in San Francisco and Phoenix, argued prosecutors could not show that the pretrial firearms ban is "distinctly similar to any narrowly defined historical tradition."

In the 5th Circuit, federal defenders filed a brief supporting Hickcox's challenge to his conviction and 63-month sentence for possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony.

The public defenders, in their amicus brief, argued that under Bruen, "the categorical ban on an individual’s possession of a firearm based on their status as a felon is presumptively unconstitutional."

