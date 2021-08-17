Feds urge 2nd Circuit to revive ex-Alstom exec's bribery conviction

The Alstom logo is seen on the company's TGV high-speed train factory in Belfort, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - A federal appeals panel on Tuesday questioned a prosecutor's bid to reinstate a former Alstom SA executive's conviction on foreign bribery charges.

Lawrence Hoskins, a UK citizen who had worked for Alstom in Asia, was convicted in 2019 on foreign bribery and money laundering charges for his role in a conspiracy to bribe Indonesian officials to secure a power plant contract.

U.S. District Judge Janet Arterton threw out the guilty verdicts on the bribery counts last year, saying prosecutors had failed to show Hoskins was an agent controlled by Alstom's Connecticut-based subsidiary, as required by U.S. antibribery law.

David Novick, a federal prosecutor in Connecticut, urged the 2nd Circuit to undo that ruling on Tuesday, arguing that emails and testimony offered at trial proved Hoskins was under the control of Alstom Power Inc.

U.S. Circuit Court Judges Rosemary Pooler and Raymond Lohier questioned that argument.

"Isn't there a difference between a right to control and defacto control?" Lohier asked. "I think what you are describing is defacto control, and aren't we focused on the right to control?"

Novick said that the jury could infer that API had the right to control Hoskins when it came to his work on the project, because emails show Hoskins "repeatedly" sought approval from the company before taking action.

The appeal is a test of how the 2nd Circuit will apply its 2018 ruling in the Hoskins case, which set a higher bar for FCPA convictions involving overseas bribery by U.S.-based companies.

Pooler was on the panel that upheld Arterton's pretrial ruling saying prosecutors had to prove Hoskins was an "agent" of a domestic concern to convict him on the FCPA charges.

Christopher Morvillo of Clifford Chance US argued on Tuesday that when Hoskins was helping API hire consultants, who prosecutors said paid bribes on behalf of the company, he was doing it as part of his responsibility to Alstom, not its subsidiary.

"His job was a headquarters job," Morvillo said.

Hoskins is serving a 15-month prison sentence on the money laundering conviction, which he has asked the 2nd Circuit to overturn.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jon Newman was also on the panel that heard the case.

The case is United States v. Hoskins, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-842

For Hoskins: Christopher Morvillo and Daniel Silver of Clifford Chance US

For the government: David Novick of the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Connecticut

