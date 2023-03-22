Few Biden judicial nominees at Senate hearing as 'blue slip' concerns loom

[1/2] The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is reflected in a car window, on the morning of the first day of the 118th Congress in Washington, DC, U.S., January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

(Reuters) - A dearth of new judicial nominees led to a quieter-than-usual U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, as progressives voiced concern that Republicans were slowing the nomination process down by withholding "blue slips" supporting potential new judges in their home states.

Only two candidates for lifetime positions as judges appeared before the panel for its first judicial nominations hearing in five weeks, even though two of President Joe Biden's other nominees were pending long enough to appear before it too.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized from the Senate floor that Biden has already won confirmation of "more judges than any of the past three previous administrations at this point."

The Senate on Wednesday added to that record by confirming Biden's 118th judicial nominee, voting 53-43 to make U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher a district court judge in Colorado.

But Kimberly Humphrey, the legal director for federal courts at the progressive group Alliance for Justice, said the confirmation process was "stagnating," and she urged Democrats not to tolerate "a whiff of obstruction" from Republicans.

Biden has slowed down nominating judges, and Wednesday's committee hearing featured fewer nominees than usual, just three and only two to lifetime positions, even though two other nominees have been pending the minimum 28 days to get a hearing.

The longest pending of those two is Scott Colom, a Mississippi district attorney, who has the confirmed support of only one of his state's two Republican senators, Roger Wicker.

The other, Cindy Hyde-Smith, has been silent on whether she would return a so-called "blue slip," a form senators must turn in for any district court nominees from their states to advance.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Biden hopes Colom and the other absent nominee, Jabari Wamble of Kansas, "will able to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee very soon."

In their absence, the only two district court nominees before the panel on Wednesday were Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Amanda Brailsford and U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Colorado.

Senator Dick Durbin, the committee's Democratic chair, has stood by the blue slip tradition. But Durbin, who was absent after contracting COVID-19, has urged Republicans to work with the White House, as they did with Brailsford, who secured blue slips from Republican Senators Mike Crapo and James Rich.

"This was a situation in which Republican senators and a Democrat president could come together and find an outstanding candidate for Idaho's next U.S. district court judge," Crapo told the panel.

