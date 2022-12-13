First Black woman on Delaware high court confirmed to federal bench

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, the first Black woman to serve on Delaware's highest court, to a seat on a federal appeals court, as Democrats push to approve more of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees during the lame-duck Congress.

The Senate voted 53-35 to approve Montgomery-Reeves' nomination to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making her the second Black woman to serve on the Philadelphia-based court.

The first was another of Biden's nominees, U.S. Circuit Judge Arianna Freeman. In total, Biden has now won confirmation for 10 Black women to serve on federal appellate courts, more than his eight predecessors combined.

Speaking on the Senate floor before Monday's vote, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York pledged to "keep working as long as we can" to confirm as many of Biden's pending nominees as possible before the year's end.

Schumer has already teed up a vote for Tuesday on another Black woman appellate court nominee, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dana Douglas for the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Overall, the Senate has now confirmed 96 of the Democratic president's judicial nominees, the vast majority of whom have been women or people of color, in keeping with Biden's campaign pledge to bring greater diversity to the federal bench.

"Judge Montgomery-Reeves will join the proud company of so many of the Biden appointees who are little by little reshaping our courts for the better," Schumer said.

Montgomery-Reeves, 41, has served on the Delaware Supreme Court since 2019 after four years as a judge on the business-focused Delaware Court of Chancery. She was earlier a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Republicans during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September sharply questioned Montgomery-Reeves about a proposal to alter the state's bar exam to reduce racial bias in the legal profession.

The recommendation was one of several that a panel she co-chaired with Delaware Chief Justice Collins Seitz made to the state's high court in February. She did not author it and said she was not involved in advising lawyers on what to recommend.

Despite her lack of involvement, Republican critics of practices like affirmative action pressed Montgomery-Reeves on what Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas called the report's "crazy" and "remarkable" recommendations to reduce racial bias.

Despite that opposition, Montgomery-Reeves advanced out of the committee on a 13–9 vote with two Republicans supporting her.

