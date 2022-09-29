First Black woman to serve on Philadelphia appeals court approved by U.S. Senate

Summary

Companies Law firms Arianna Freeman becomes first Black woman to serve on Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit

Some Republicans criticized her work as a public defender















(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a public defender to become the first Black woman on the Philadelphia-based federal appeals court as Democrats raced to approve another of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees before the November midterm elections.

Senators voted 50-47 for Arianna Freeman to become a judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The vote marked a re-do for Senate Democrats who failed earlier this month to win her confirmation when two party members were absent.

The vote came shortly after the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced two other 3rd Circuit nominees, Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung and Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, on 12-10 and 13-9 votes, respectively.

Four nominees to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania also advanced.

Senate Democrats are pushing through as many of Biden's judicial nominees as possible as the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach - and with it the possibility that Republicans reclaim the narrowly controlled, Democratic-led chamber.

The Senate has approved 84 of Biden's judicial nominees, most often women and people of color.

Eight of his confirmed circuit court nominees worked as public defenders representing indigent criminal defendants, a record for a president and a contrast to former prosecutors and law firm partners who comprise much of the bench.

The public defenders include Freeman, a lawyer at the Federal Community Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania since 2009, whom Biden nominated in January.

Her nomination has been rocky. The Senate failed on Sept. 13 to confirm her on a 47-50 vote, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York voting no in a procedural move that allowed her to be reconsidered.

Earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee in April deadlocked on her candidacy, forcing the full Senate in June to undertake an extra procedural vote to allow for its consideration.

Her work as a court-appointed defense lawyer led to opposition from Republicans, including one of her two home-state senators, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who through a spokesperson said her credentials were in a "very niche area of the law."

Other Republicans who spoke out against Freeman included Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who criticized her work on behalf of a Pennsylvania death row inmate during a hearing in March.

Freeman at that hearing defended her work as a court-appointed lawyer for defendants who could not afford one, saying she believed "the justice system works best when both sides have quality representation."

