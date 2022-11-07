First 'Varsity Blues' college scandal trial convictions tested on appeal

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday questioned whether two wealthy fathers convicted in the first "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal trial were prejudiced by the introduction of evidence about misconduct by other parents they did not know.

During oral arguments, members of a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals probed what proof existed to establish former casino executive Gamal Aziz and private equity firm founder John Wilson agreed to participate in a sprawling, nationwide conspiracy.

"Maybe there's evidence of a nationwide conspiracy," U.S. Circuit Judge David Barron told a prosecutor. "You still have to prove evidence that these defendants agreed to be in it."

The two are among the dozens charged over a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William (Rick) Singer to secure spots at elite colleges for their children through fraud and bribery.

Fifty-three people have pleaded guilty. One parent was acquitted in June, while a coach who was convicted of accepting bribes recently won a new trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Aziz — a former Wynn Resorts Ltd executive also known as Gamal Abdelaziz — in 2018 paid $300,000 to secure his daughter's admission to the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit.

Prosecutors said Wilson paid $220,000 in 2014 to have his son falsely designated a USC water polo recruit and later in 2018 paid another $1 million to try to secure spots for his twin daughters at Stanford and Harvard universities.

Aziz and Wilson were sentenced in February to 12 months and 15 months in prison, respectively.

Noel Francisco, a lawyer for Wilson at Jones Day, called the case a "textbook example" of an "overly aggressive" application of federal fraud statutes to paint legitimate donations to universities as bribes.

Joshua Sharp, a lawyer for Aziz at Nixon Peabody, agreed saying it resulted in "devastating" prejudice for his client due to the introduction of evidence about other parents' misconduct.

That claim appeared to resonate with U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch, who said the evidence may have pointed to the government charging a so-called "rimless conspiracy," forbidden under Supreme Court precedent, in which individuals conspire with a central figure but otherwise have no connection to each other.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexia DeVincentis pointed to evidence that the fathers were aware of other parents that worked with Singer, demonstrating "a rational jury could find the single overarching conspiracy charged in this indictment."

But Barron said it's "hard to say" that "they must have been in on it" based on actions that did not depend on other parents.

The case is United States v. Wilson, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1138.

For the United States: Alexia DeVincentis of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Wilson: Noel Francisco of Jones Day

For Aziz: Joshua Sharp of Nixon Peabody

