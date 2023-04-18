FirstEnergy says trial judge botched investor class certification decision















(Reuters) - It has been decades since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a pair of rulings – one from 1972, the other from 1988 – that set out two different standards for how investors can bring classwide securities fraud claims.

A new appellate petition by FirstEnergy Corp in a securities fraud case alleging more than $8 billion in investor losses, shows that courts are still trying to figure out which standard to apply.

FirstEnergy’s lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell and Jones Day told the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus, Ohio, erroneously gave shareholders and noteholders a free pass to class certification by ruling that the investors’ case was based on omissions rather than false statements.

Marbley held that the Ohio utility — which paid $230 million to the U.S. government in 2021 to resolve allegations that it engaged in a $60 million bribery scheme to obtain favorable legislation – hid the years-long alleged bribery scheme from shareholders and bond investors in dozens of public statements. Those repeated omissions, Marbley said, hid risks that materialized when federal prosecutors disclosed charges against Ohio lawmakers who allegedly received the bribes.

So, according to the trial judge, FirstEnergy investors were entitled to a presumption that they relied as a group on FirstEnergy’s allegedly deceptive omissions under the Supreme Court’s 1972 decision in Affiliated Ute v. United States.

Affiliated Ute, as you probably recall, holds that investors who allege fraud by omission do not have to prove individual reliance if they can show that a reasonable investor would have considered the omitted information to be important.

FirstEnergy told the 6th Circuit that Marbley should instead have used the more rigorous test in 1988’s Basic Inc v. Levinson, which allows investors accusing defendants of fraudulent statements to be certified as a class if they can show the alleged fraud warped the market for the defendant’s securities. Defendants, as you know, can rebut the Basic decision's fraud-on-the-market presumption by showing that a company’s securities did not trade in an efficient market or that the alleged fraud can’t be linked directly to a drop in the price of the securities.

Affiliated Ute, according to FirstEnergy’s petition, is supposed to apply only in a narrow category of cases alleging exclusively fraud by omission. In this case, FirstEnergy argued, plaintiffs' lawyers from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd claimed that the company and a large cast of individual defendants made affirmatively false statements – not just allegedly fraudulent omissions.

Marbley, they argued, wrongly characterized alleged “half-truths” as omissions. Under his reasoning, the petition asserted, nearly every securities fraud case alleging false statements could be recast as an omissions case, allowing investors to sidestep the Basic requirements.

FirstEnergy urged the 6th Circuit to grant review immediately, rather than waiting for the end of the case, for two reasons. First, the company argued, it’s time for the 6th Circuit to join several other federal appellate courts — including, most recently, the 9th Circuit in a class action brought by Volkswagen AG bondholders — that have clearly said the Affiliated Ute presumption does not apply when investors allege half-truths or a mix of omissions and false statements.

And second, the company said, its defense as the case moves forward will depend on whether investors are alleging omissions or misstatements. FirstEnergy can narrow the case by challenging allegedly fraudulent misstatements under Basic, but if the case goes to a jury under the Affiliated Ute standard, jurors will only have to determine whether alleged omissions were false and material. It would be a waste of resources, FirstEnergy said, to continue litigating under the Affiliated Ute standard when Marbley should have applied Basic.

Robbins Geller declined to provide a response to my query on FirstEnergy’s petition for interlocutory review. One argument I expect the plaintiffs' firm to make is that Marbley specifically said he would have certified the investor class under the Basic test, even though he opted to apply Affiliated Ute. (Robbins Geller argued for certification under both tests.)

Shareholders will also probably point out that the 6th Circuit denied interlocutory appeal in 2017, in another Robbins Geller case presenting the question of whether a class alleging a mix of fraudulent statements and omissions can be certified under Affiliated Ute. In anticipation of that argument, FirstEnergy said trial courts in the 6th Circuit are in greater need of guidance now than they were in 2017. But interlocutory review of class certification rulings is discretionary and relatively rare.

I also want to note FirstEnergy’s back-up argument for immediate review. The company contends that under the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Comcast Corp v. Behrend, the investor class cannot be certified because Robbins Geller’s experts did not offer a classwide model for damages across the proposed years-long class period. In a nutshell, FirstEnergy contends that many factors whose significance varied over the years could have contributed to the alleged inflation of the value of its securities. Investors, it said, failed to propose a damages model to account for these variations.

Comcast damages-model arguments have become an increasingly common defense strategy in securities class actions, probably because even after a couple of Supreme Court cases trying to complicate the Basic standard, it’s quite tough for big public companies to defeat the fraud-on-the-market presumption. Comcast gives securities defendants an alternative route to beating class certification.

FirstEnergy cited a 2018 ruling from an Ohio trial judge who relied on Comcast to deny class certification in a securities fraud case against the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (Freddie Mac), but it’s not clear to me that Comcast arguments have much traction. Marbley said in his class certification decision in FirstEnergy that the 2018 Freddie Mac ruling is an outlier. And on Tuesday, the 3rd Circuit denied interlocutory appeal in a case in which securities fraud defendants asserted Comcast arguments.

That case, however, did involve allegations of $8 billion in investor losses. The 6th Circuit certainly doesn’t want to get this one wrong.











