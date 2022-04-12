Fla. clinic to pay $24.5 mln to settle overbilling claims, lying to COVID relief program

A photo illustration shows a French general practitioner with a stethoscope in a doctor's office in Bordeaux January 7, 2015. French physicians protest against a new health reform bill that would introduce a third party payment system. Picture taken January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: HEALTH POLITICS)

(Reuters) - A Florida-based pain clinic operator, along with its founder and chief medical officer, have agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve claims that they billed federal healthcare programs for unnecessary services, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The settlement also resolves claims that Physician Partners of America LLC (PPOA) falsely certified that it was not engaged in illegal activity in order to obtain a $5.9 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal COVID-19 relief program.

PPOA's chief executive officer, Mark Wade, in a statement denied any wrongdoing by the company, and said the deal "puts an end to a difficult and time-consuming process."

The settlement stems from four lawsuits filed between 2018 and 2020 under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue private entities on behalf of the United States and receive a share of any recovery.

Whistleblowers and the federal government claimed that PPOA, founder Rodolfo Gari and chief medical officer Abraham Rivera caused Medicare to be billed for unnecessary psychological, genetic and urine drug tests. They said the company illegally incentivized doctors to order tests by paying them a share of the revenue they brought in.

Pamela Brecht of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in one of the whistleblower cases, said PPOA told its doctors to order unnecessary urine drug tests, ostensibly to reduce the risk of opioid abuse.

Her clients, physician Sheldon Cho and Dawn Baker, a recruiter who worked with the company, had brought a similar whistleblower lawsuit over allegedly unnecessary urine testing against another clinic operator and its private equity owner, though the case was dismissed last week for reasons unrelated to its merits.

Brecht said she believed the practice was widespread.

"I don't know whether we've seen the end, or if we're still in the middle of this abuse of urine toxicology testing," she said.

The first whistleblower case was filed in 2018 by consultant Donald Haight, whose widow continued with the case after he died last year.

"Don Haight felt strongly that PPOA's billing practices were wrong," said Emily Stabile of Phillips & Cohen, a lawyer for Haight. "We are sad that he is not with us to see this positive outcome."

Lawyers for the other whistleblowers, doctors Venus Dookwah-Roberts and Michael Lupi, could not immediately be reached.

The whistleblower cases are Haight v. Physician Partners of America LLC, No. 8:18-cv-00267; Baker v. Physician Partners of America LLC, No. 8:19-cv-00902; Lupi v. Physician Partners of America LLC, No. 8:19-cv-02375; and Dookwah-Roberts v. Physician Partners of America LLC, No. 8:20-cv-00541, all in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

For the government: David Tyler of the U.S. Justice Department Civil Division; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Saxe Griffin for the Middle District of Florida

For Haight: Colette Matzzie and Emily Stabile of Phillips & Cohen

For Cho and Baker: Pamela Brecht and Marc Raspanti of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti

For Lupi: T. Christopher Tuck of Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman

For Dookwah-Roberts: Richard Rose and Leah Gerbitz of Miller & Martin

For PPOA and Gari: Laurence Freedman of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

For Rivera: John Lauro of The Lauro Law Firm

