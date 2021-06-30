Flores settlement applies to minors detained amid pandemic - 9th Circ

A migrant man hold his son's hand as they leave a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people live in while seeking asylum in the U.S., during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a longstanding settlement agreement requiring the government to detain minors who enter the U.S. illegally in licensed facilities rather than hotels applies to children who came to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge's order that said the 1997 "Flores agreement," named for a 1985 lawsuit, applied to all minors including those who entered the U.S. during the pandemic and were due to be expelled under a 2020 policy known as Title 42.

The Flores agreement requires the government to transfer minors to licensed childcare programs within three days of apprehending them.

"Nothing in the record establishes that the COVID-19 pandemic impedes or prevents the government from placing minors in licensed programs within three days," Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon wrote.

Lawyers from the National Center for Youth Law and the Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law who represent the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The 36-year-old lawsuit, which was brought on behalf of 15-year-old Salvadoran national Jenny Flores, claimed that at the time the government was detaining unaccompanied minors in unsafe or unsanitary settings such as hotels.

The 1997 settlement set standards for humane treatment of children in detention and ordered their prompt release in most cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopted Title 42 in March 2020, which temporarily suspended entry into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico by individuals who would otherwise be placed in congregate settings, and called for the swift expulsion of those arriving after the order. The policy was amended in October and is still in place.

Last July, a monitor appointed to oversee implementation of the Flores agreement told U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles that DHS was detaining unaccompanied minors and those apprehended with family members in hotels, in violation of the settlement.

Gee in September issued an order barring DHS from placing minors in hotels, except for brief stays of up to 72 hours as necessary to alleviate bottlenecks at licensed facilities. The 9th Circuit in October denied the government's motion to stay the order.

In its appeal, DHS argued that the Flores agreement did not apply to minors who faced expulsion under Title 42. The settlement only applied to children who were in the custody of DHS, the agency claimed, but it was the CDC that had ordered the expulsion of individuals during the pandemic.

The 9th Circuit on Wednesday disagreed. Despite the CDC order, DHS maintained physical control over detainees, including deciding whether to expel them under Title 42 or detain them pending deportation proceedings. DHS also decides where and for how long to hold them and is responsible for their physical needs, including medical care, Berzon wrote for the court.

"The government’s current position, focusing on the source of the legal authority for assigning custody and not on the assigned custody itself, is inconsistent with its use of the term in its own regulations, as well as with common legal usage," she wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges William Fletcher and Milan Smith.

The case is Flores v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-55951 and 20-56052.

For the plaintiffs: Carlos Holguin of the Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law

For the government: Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark