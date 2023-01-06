Florida businessman's conviction in $1.3 billion healthcare fraud upheld

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the criminal conviction of a wealthy businessman who ran a network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Florida for orchestrating a $1.3 billion healthcare fraud.

Although Philip Esformes' 10-year prison sentence was commuted in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump, the ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means that he will still be liable for monetary penalties totaling $44 million.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Esformes' argument that the case against him should have been dismissed because prosecutors improperly reviewed materials covered by attorney-client privilege.

Circuit Judge William Pryor wrote for the panel that the materials, seized in a search of one of Esformes' medical facilities, did not provide the basis for the charges and did not give prosecutors a strategic advantage. He said U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. in Miami did not abuse his discretion by simply excluding the privileged materials rather than dismissing the entire case.

A lawyer for Esformes and a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Esformes was found guilty by a jury in April 2019 of conspiracy, kickback and money-laundering charges following an eight-week trial.

Prosecutors said that from 1998 to 2016, Esformes ran an extensive healthcare fraud scheme through a network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities he owned, bribing doctors with cash to refer patients. Those patients were then cycled through facilities, which often failed to provide them appropriate medical services or provided unnecessary services, prosecutors said.

The services were then billed to Medicare and Medicaid, resulting in what prosecutors said were more than $1.3 billion in fraudulent claims, according to prosecutors, making it one of the largest healthcare fraud schemes ever.

The scheme allowed Esformes to personally net more than $37 million, which he used to buy luxury automobiles and a $360,000 watch and to bribe a basketball coach at the University of Pennsylvania for help getting his son admitted to the university, prosecutors said.

The Trump administration cited prosecutorial misconduct and Esformes' declining health as a reason for the president's decision to commute Esformes' prison sentence in December 2020.

The case is USA v. Esformes, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-14874.

For Esformes: Jim Martin of Reed Smith

For the government: Paul Crane of the U.S. Department of Justice

