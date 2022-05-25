Florida doctor, ex-Insys sales rep convicted of opioid kickback scheme

A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc, is seen in an undated photograph provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS

Chun, Tondre convicted of kickback scheme involving opioids

Several witnesses testified previously against Insys' Kapoor

(Reuters) - A Florida doctor and a former sales representative at Insys Therapeutics Inc have been convicted of conspiring to pay and receive $278,000 in kickbacks and bribes in exchange for prescribing the drugmaker's addictive fentanyl spray.

A federal jury in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday found Dr. Steven Chun and Daniel Tondre guilty of conspiracy and kickback charges in the latest trial to result from a scandal that led to Insys' 2019 bankruptcy and the conviction of top executives.

The two are among more than 40 doctors and former executives and employees of now-defunct Chandler, Arizona-based Insys who have faced charges over a scheme centered on Subsys, an opioid medication approved for treating severe pain in cancer patients.

Dr. Steven Chun. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

Prosecutors said Insys, before filing for bankruptcy in 2019, paid doctors kickbacks by arranging for them to participate in "sham" speaker programs ostensibly meant to educate medical professionals about Subsys.

Over the course of a 10-day trial, prosecutors said they presented evidence that Chun received more than $278,000 in illegal kickbacks and bribes from Insys in connection with sham speaker programs that Tondre helped arrange.

Tondre paid Chun $2,400 to $3,000 per speaker event in return for writing Subsys prescriptions, prosecutors said, and Insys also bribed Chun by hiring his then-girlfriend to work as liaison to facilitate insurance form approvals.

Mark Rankin, a lawyer for Chun, in a statement said the doctor "respects the jury’s verdict but maintains his innocence. He always prescribed what was best for his patients without regard for speaker fees or any other monetary consideration."

Roger Futerman, Tondre's lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment.

Several of the government's witnesses previously testified at the 2019 trial of John Kapoor, Insys's founder and one-time chairman, who was accused of overseeing the bribery scheme, and four other former executives.

Kapoor and four other former executives were convicted in 2020 by a federal jury in Boston of racketeering conspiracy. Kapoor was sentenced in 2020 to 5-1/2 years in prison. He denies wrongdoing and is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Witnesses at the Florida trial included Michael Babich, Insys' former chief executive, and Alec Burlakoff, its ex-vice president of sales, both of whom testified against Kapoor after pleading guilty and becoming cooperating witnesses.

Babich was originally sentenced to 30 months in prison, but a federal judge in October reduced his sentence to 22 months. Burlakoff was sentenced to 26 months.

The case is United States v. Chun, et al, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 20-cr-00120.

For the United States: Kelley Howard-Allen and Jennifer Peresie of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida

For Chun: Mark Rankin of The Law Office of Mark P. Rankin

For Tondre: Roger Futerman of Roger D. Futerman & Associates

