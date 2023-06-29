Florida man pleads guilty in case involving fake Epstein probes, phony lawyers

June 29 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Thursday that a man with a history of falsely posing as law firm partners pleaded guilty to criminal charges after bilking more than $1 million out of a private equity firm and an investment firm, and impersonating executives and the chairman of an unnamed global law firm.

Jonathan Ghertler, 60, of Orlando, Florida, impersonated the general counsel of a private equity firm and the founder of an investment firm, prosecutors said.

In those roles, he directed the firms' portfolio companies to pay more than $1 million in total to fund investigations purportedly scrutinizing their alleged ties with the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. But the investigations did not exist, prosecutors said.

Ghertler pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, prosecutors said.

Ghertler's attorney, Lisa Scolari, declined to comment.

Ghertler also tried to stop the investigation into his activities by impersonating the chairman of a global law firm. In that guise, he falsely told federal agents that the investment firm's portfolio company did not want the matter to be investigated because the fraudster -- which was Ghertler -- returned the money, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not disclose the name of the individuals Ghertler impersonated or the firms he defrauded.

"When Ghertler saw the writing on the wall, he brazenly impersonated a partner of a global law firm and tried to convince federal agents and an assistant United States attorney to drop their investigation," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Williams, in announcing the charges against Ghertler in February, called him a "serial fraudster." He was previously sentenced to 71 months in prison in 2002 in Manhattan federal court for wire fraud after he posed as a partner at six U.S. law firms and conned them out of $200,000, according to ABA Journal.

In 2010, Ghertler was sentenced to 162 months in prison for wire fraud in Orlando after defrauding large corporations and law firms.

Reporting by David Thomas















