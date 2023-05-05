Florida voting restrictions buoyed by flawed Supreme Court precedent















May 4 (Reuters) - A recent federal appeals court ruling may have just sounded the death knell for the 1965 Voting Rights Act, one of the most effective civil rights bills enacted by Congress.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld several Republican-backed voting restrictions in Florida on April 27, overturning a lower court ruling that found the measures were deliberately enacted to suppress Black voters.

The majority opinion was joined by Republican appointees Chief Judge William Pryor and Judge Britt Grant, with Jill Pryor, a Democrat appointee, dissenting.

The law included provisions that made it more difficult to use drop-boxes for ballots and harder to rely on third-party organizations for voter registration. It also restricted groups from offering water and other aid to people waiting in line to vote.

The law was challenged in four consolidated lawsuits against the Florida secretary of state and other election officials by individual voters, the League of Women Voters of Florida, Black Voters Matters Fund and other advocacy groups.

The 11th Circuit opinion relied on U.S. Supreme Court precedent since 2013 that, to my mind, has systematically depleted the Voting Rights Act--divorcing state laws from their histories of discrimination and elevating unfounded concerns about sovereignty and voter fraud over concerns about racism and excluding people from the democratic process.

The appeals court's 2-1 ruling stretches those holdings to their absolute extremes, and it demonstrates how the Voting Rights Act has largely been rendered a dead letter. The 1965 act gave the federal government the authority to oversee changes to elections procedures in states with a pattern of persistent discrimination, among other measures.

To reach its holding, the majority selectively credited certain evidence, minimized and disparaged other evidence, and plainly ignored the facts supporting U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's earlier finding of discrimination.

Walker declined comment, citing court policy.

The 11th Circuit judges didn’t respond to requests for comment. The civil rights groups that filed suit and the state defendants also did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Florida Senator Dennis Baxley, one of the sponsors of the voting measures bill, said the law strengthens "the integrity of Florida’s elections system so that Florida voters can rest assured their voices will be heard and that no foreign interests can influence the outcome of our elections."

The majority decision was based largely on the Supreme Court’s rulings in Shelby County v. Holder, in 2013, and Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, from 2021. (It's worth noting that Grant worked on an amicus brief in Shelby while in a previous role as the Georgia Attorney General's counsel for legal policy. The brief argued for overturning crucial voting protections, as the Supreme Court ultimately did.)

The Shelby County ruling gutted provisions that required several southern states to preclear voting rules changes, with the high court declaring that "things have changed dramatically" with regard to racism in America. The justices cited the principle of “equal sovereignty” to caution courts about when and how to consider a state’s history of discrimination – inventing the idea that states' inherent dignity entitles them to a kind of unaccountability for past wrongful behavior, as University of Michigan Law School professor Leah Litman put it in a 2016 paper.

Brnovich held that states can act to prevent voter fraud even without evidence of fraud -- essentially giving some judicial support to the false notion that there was massive fraud in the 2020 elections.

Those flawed principles were taken to their logical ends in the 11th Circuit’s opinion.

“From the start, the district court erred,” Pryor wrote. “Past discrimination" cannot taint government action "that is not itself unlawful.”

But Walker squarely addressed how much weight to give to Florida’s history of discrimination -- which remains one of several relevant factors to consider in Voting Rights Act cases, even under recent precedents that minimized historic evidence.

Here's how Walker put it in 2022: “To hear Plaintiffs tell it, Florida wears a constitutional straitjacket any time it revises its election code. To hear Defendants tell it, Florida holds a constitutional blank check. Neither is true.”

He then engaged in a balanced evaluation, in 288 pages, concluding the bill was discriminatory based on contemporaneous evidence, including officials’ pretextual explanations for enacting the laws and demographic information lawmakers sought before passing the laws. Walker also considered that the bill restricted means of voting that Black voters were demonstrably more likely to use.

By contrast, the 11th Circuit’s 70-page opinion summarily dismissed virtually all those findings and discarded even the conclusions of statisticians and other experts, with little explanation.

The 11th circuit even called out Walker for taking a witness’ body language into account, noting that the trial was “conducted over the video-conferencing software Zoom.” Nevermind that this was due to a global pandemic, nor that the 11th Circuit itself didn’t have the benefit of observing witnesses.

In sum, the 11th Circuit replaced the fact-finders’ determinations with its own preferred narrative, without even offering substantive explanations. And worse, the Supreme Court's precedent has made that kind of ruling plausible in pending voting rights cases, regardless of the strength of the evidence of discrimination.











