Floyd and Arbery verdicts deliver a small measure of accountability

(Reuters) - Last week, a federal jury essentially confirmed a fear that had resurfaced after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia two years ago: that a Black person still could be lynched by white Americans, even in 2020, for the most innocent of acts.

A group of predominantly white jurors in that case concluded on Feb. 22 that the three white men who chased down, attempted to kidnap and ultimately murdered Arbery did so largely because he was Black.

Just two days later, another nearly all-white jury in Minnesota held that three ex-cops violated George Floyd’s civil rights when they stood by and watched as their colleague used his knee to choke Floyd to death over more than nine minutes. Two of them had helped former officer Derek Chauvin pin Floyd down as he was slowly suffocated.

Those verdicts represent a pair of milestone wins for the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division. The high-profile cases can have positive consequences for achieving justice and can influence how the public views similar situations in the future.

Still, the systemic barriers that have largely prevented broad-scale reforms to policing and effective prosecution of hate crimes are apparent even in those two victories.

The two killings were among the most prominent in a string of incidents of racial violence and police brutality in recent years. And, in both cases, federal prosecutors obtained an outcome very much in line with what protesters and advocates, and even some family members of the victims, had publicly called for.

In one case, the Justice Department successfully prosecuted multiple people on federal hate crime charges after a trial – an exceedingly rare conclusion. Similarly, and just as important, federal prosecutor in the other case convinced a jury to find police officers guilty of civil rights violations for failing to intervene against a superior officers’ misconduct, as well as failing to provide proper medical aid to someone in their custody.

Hate crimes are underreported and under-prosecuted. And it’s unusual for police officers to be held criminally responsible for a colleague’s excessive force – and even more so for misconduct by an officer of higher rank.

So what can we learn from these atypical cases? It’s instructive to consider the background against which federal prosecutors obtained the verdicts, and the landscape the government faces regarding racial and vigilante violence.

In the case of Arbery's killers, federal prosecutors opposed the wishes of some family members to go to trial in open court – apparently because prosecutors believed it would be too difficult to persuade a southern jury to hand down a guilty verdict in a racially motivated killing, compared with the chances of persuading defendants to plead guilty in exchange for a more favorable sentence.

That would have meant that the public wouldn’t have heard the copious evidence of racial animus that underlay the murder (That was in fact what happened in the earlier state trial, during which prosecutors largely avoided talking about racism).

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement at the time that the proposed plea deals were made "only after the victims' attorneys informed me that the family was not opposed to it." But federal prosecutors had continued pushing the proposal even as Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, made an emotional plea against it.

Of course, in retrospect, prosecutors apparently miscalculated how a jury would view the facts. The trial was indeed a vehicle for a fuller kind of justice – truth-telling, in addition to delivering some measure of accountability – but that was due to the efforts of the victim’s own family, rather than law enforcement. Afterward, Cooper-Jones said her family got a rare victory, but added that prosecutors “were made to do their job today," Reuters reported Feb. 22.

And there's still so much more work to do.

The number of assaults targeting Black and Asian people has climbed sharply in recent years – and even those numbers are likely to be an undercount. In 2019, 86% of law enforcement agencies either affirmatively reported no hate crimes or didn't report any data about those crimes to the FBI at all, Reuters reported in March last year. To make matters worse, the federal government has declined to prosecute 82% of federal hate crimes suspects over most of the past two decades, according to a 2021 research report by its own Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The verdict in the trial of the policemen involved in Floyd’s killing sends a crucial message that every officer has a duty to prevent misconduct – even by superiors.

But let's remember that this concept isn't new. Various courts have held in decisions going back decades that cops are obligated to intervene when other cops use excessive force, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Jan. 30. Even before the guilty verdict was handed down, at least 18 states had created a statutory duty to intervene between 2020 and 2021, according to a October 2021 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Still, officers often do not comply with that legal or policy-based requirement. An officer in Florida was caught on video in January grabbing another cop by the throat after she pulled him off of a handcuffed man, for example, Law & Crime reported on Jan. 16.

It's also important to note that redress and accountability tend to be more common in higher-profile incidents of police brutality. The fact that Floyd’s murder was video-recorded by bystanders was crucial in the trials of all the officers who were involved.

When asked for comment about the outcomes of the cases, a Justice Department spokesperson referred me to previous public statements that department officials had made about the verdicts. (Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the verdicts, while continuing to condemn hate-fueled violence. Assistant AG Clarke said the department was committed to respecting the wishes of victims during prosecutions, following the apparent miscommunication between U.S. attorneys and Arbery's family.)

To be sure, the DOJ’s wins are historic, but only in light of a history of inaction against race-based violence and the attention protesters placed on these two particular cases.

More investigation of systemic misconduct and bias at police departments is needed, as is even higher prioritization of hate crimes investigations and prosecutions. The recent jury verdicts trials should embolden the federal government in those efforts.

