Flying stinks. Could state courts make it better?















Jan 11 (Reuters) - When Oakland, California resident Mike Lawson, 41, showed up at his hometown airport the day after Christmas to catch a Southwest Airlines flight to Phoenix to visit his parents, he described the scene to me as "chaos."

"People were so angry -- they were just yelling into the wind.”

Relatable.

From Dec. 22 to Dec. 31, according to my Reuters colleagues, Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights amid an operational meltdown following a fierce winter storm, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of people. (Lawson included.)

Unsurprisingly, Southwest has already been hit with at least two class action lawsuits -- one in New Orleans federal court, the other in San Diego state court-- on behalf of passengers who had their travel plans upended.

Still, private litigation may not be the way to effect meaningful consumer protections in an industry that has too often made flying coach a miserable experience.

Plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Moreland of Jim Hall and Associates in New Orleans told me his goal in filing suit is straightforward: “These people need to be made whole again,” he said, noting that his client Eric Capdeville was offered credit for a future Southwest flight rather than a cash refund when his Dec. 27 flight from New Orleans to Portland, Oregon, was canceled.

In addition, Moreland said, Capdeville is still on the hook for “hotels and event tickets that were non-refundable and need to be paid back to him.”

A Southwest spokesperson said via email that the company has “several high priority efforts underway to do right by our Customers.” For example, the airline is giving 25,000 Rapid Rewards points to passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed over the holidays.

Southwest also launched a website to help customers seeking reimbursement for unused tickets, pledging to make prompt refunds via the original method of payment, as well as covering “reasonable” related expenses such as hotels, food and car rental on a case-by-case basis.

Getting a class action off the ground may prove bumpy for the plaintiffs. Deep in Southwest’s 55-page contract of carriage is a provision stipulating that all passengers “waive any right to assert any claim against the Carrier as a representative or member in any class.”

Indeed, Southwest in a similar class action filed in 2020 and pending in Allentown, Pennsylvania, federal court argues in part that its customers agreed to its terms and conditions when they purchased their tickets. Those customers "lack standing because they waived the right to pursue a class action," Southwest says. (The judge had yet to rule on class certification.)

So what are put-upon passengers to do? Is there a better way to hold airlines accountable?

The federal government could step up oversight. Or the U.S. could copy the European Union and make airlines compensate passengers for delays of more than three hours.

Consumer advocate William McGee has another idea, one that appeals to my wonky legal heart: Get rid of federal preemption of laws covering “rates, routes, or services” of air carriers. Doing so, he said, would open the door to state courts, state legislatures and state attorneys general to go after airlines for consumer protection violations.

A senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project, McGee explained that when Congress passed the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978, lawmakers tacked on a federal preemption provision. The idea was to prevent individual states from enacting laws that might undercut the policy rationale for deregulation.

But it also meant that state AGs -- traditional champions of consumer protection -- were sidelined against the airlines. Likewise, private litigants who attempt to invoke state laws are likely to run into preemption as a defense.

It's "incredibly rare" for passengers to succeed in suing airlines, McGee's colleague Lee Hepner, legal counsel with the project, told me.

Instead, the Department of Transportation is charged with enforcing consumer protection laws on behalf of passengers.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Dec. 29 sent Southwest CEO Robert Jordan a sternly-worded letter calling the holiday travel disruption "unacceptable." And a DOT spokesperson in an email said it "will hold Southwest Airlines accountable, including pursuing fines against the carrier if there is evidence that the carrier has failed to meet its legal obligations."

The spokesperson also noted that DOT's consumer protection office in 2022 issued the most fines ever against airlines: $8.1 million.

The International Air Transport Association expects a net profit of $4.7 billion for the industry this year.

Look, I give DOT credit for trying. And in some ways, it makes sense to corral enforcement at the federal level. As Steven Bradbury, DOT general counsel during the Trump administration and now a fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told me, air travel is the “quintessential interstate commerce.”

Doing away with preemption might result in “micromanagement by state regulators,” with a patchwork of rules across the country, Bradbury said. In turn, that could lead airlines to shun markets where regulatory requirements are seen as overly burdensome, leaving consumers worse off.

Still, it strikes me that there's room for more than one sheriff. Other industries are subject to state-level jurisdiction. Why should airlines get a pass?

A bipartisan majority of state AGs agree. In August, 38 of them sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate criticizing DOT for being “unable or unwilling to hold the airline industry accountable and to swiftly investigate complaints.”

“This vacuum of oversight allows airlines to mistreat consumers and leaves consumers without effective redress,” the AGs continued, urging Congress to enact legislation giving them “a substantial and meaningful role in overseeing airline consumer protection.”











