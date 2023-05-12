Foreign trading scam defendants were no-shows. Judge denied class status to investors anyway.

Law Firms Holland & Knight LLP Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Robert Scola of Miami is so committed to the rules of class action procedure that he refused on Thursday to certify a class of investors in an alleged foreign exchange scam – even though he has already entered judgment on the defendants’ liability and none of the accused scamsters showed up in court to argue against class certification.

The case involves the now-shuttered website RoFx.net, which purported to be a service that used artificial intelligence to conduct foreign exchange trades. In a sweeping amended complaint filed in 2022, plaintiffs' lawyers at Holland & Knight alleged the whole operation was a racketeering scam, from the ads soliciting investors to the companies that acted as a money-funneling front so customers wouldn’t catch on.

Holland & Knight accused dozens of defendants of participating in the RoFx scheme, which allegedly siphoned nearly $75 million from investors. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which sued a subset of RoFx defendants several months after Holland & Knight’s initial lawsuit, has estimated investor losses to be at least $58 million.

Holland & Knight, as you know, is not usually a plaintiffs' firm. In fact, the resume that Holland & Knight submitted along with the firm's motion for class certification describes dozens of cases in which Holland & Knight helped clients limit exposure to class action claims. The resume does not mention any cases in which Holland & Knight was class counsel.

But the firm unquestionably threw itself into the RoFx litigation. According to its class certification brief, Holland & Knight poured more than 3,000 hours and $1.7 million into the case. It investigated the alleged fraud, figured out ways to serve an international array of alleged fraudsters and ultimately obtained default judgments against 15 defendants for common law fraud and unjust enrichment. (Other defendants have apparently settled, based on the firm’s brief, but their identity is not clear from the docket.)

Holland & Knight also dedicated considerable resources to ascertaining who is in the class, which is represented by four named plaintiffs. The firm received notices from more than 600 other RoFx investors, many of whom supplied documentation of their transactions. Holland & Knight built a website to keep these alleged victims apprised of developments in the case. It also promised them that it’s planning to bring proceedings in foreign courts to go after international banks for aiding the alleged fraud. If necessary, Holland & Knight said on the website, it will create a corporate entity to pursue investors’ claims in jurisdictions that do not allow class actions.

Miami federal court, of course, is not one of those jurisdictions. So in February, after Holland & Knight won the default judgment holding 15 no-show defendants liable for common law fraud and unjust enrichment, it moved to certify an investor class to pursue classwide damages.

Holland & Knight partner Dennis Gonzalez, who has spearheaded the case, did not respond to my email query. But the class certification motion must have seemed like an expedient course. The firm had initially sought a default judgment on racketeering, conspiracy and conversion claims, in addition to its fraud and unjust enrichment theories. The court rejected those claims. So Holland & Knight streamlined the litigation, seeking class certification only to pursue damages against the default defendants, and only on the claims for which those defendants had already been held liable.

The brief emphasized that all of RoFx’s investors were allegedly defrauded by the same misrepresentations. Precedent in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Holland & Knight argued, holds that when plaintiffs alleging fraud are victims of a single “common scheme,” classwide issues predominate over individual facts. And even though unjust enrichment claims sometimes involve individualized questions, the firm argued, that’s not a problem in this case because all of the investors were fleeced by the same fraudulent promises.

In such circumstances, Holland & Knight said, courts often overlook “minor variations” in state laws establishing the elements of unjust enrichment claims.

As I said, none of the default defendants emerged to contest Holland & Knight’s arguments. But that didn’t stop the judge from scrutinizing the class certification motion.

Scola concluded that Holland & Knight’s breezy discussion of “minor variations” in state law did not adequately address how those variations could impact claims by class members from different states or even different countries. And without that information, the judge said, he could not be sure that classwide issues would predominate.

“Contrary to the plaintiffs’ contention, it is not true that courts generally agree that variations in the elements of these claims are immaterial,” Scola wrote. “Thus, the court is unable to satisfactorily determine from the plaintiffs’ briefing whether such variations are such that the legal questions governing each class members’ claims are predominantly subject to generalized proof."

The judge gave Holland & Knight until the end of May to fix its brief by providing “serious analysis” of the predominance issue. He did not specify whether the prospective class will have to be carved up into subclasses reflecting state-by-state variations in common law fraud and unjust enrichment, although one of the Florida trial court rulings he cited, 2021’s Tershakovec v. Ford Motor Company, certified a class with nine subclasses to account for differences in states' consumer fraud laws.

I don’t know if class certification will help Holland & Knight wring money from defendants that didn’t even come to court to contest its clients’ fraud claims. The firm, as I mentioned, seems resigned to a complex international fight to recover the $75 million investors allegedly lost in the RoFx debacle. It may be that certification of a damages class to go after default defendants is a small skirmish in that bigger battle.

But it’s good for the class action system when judges apply its rules with rigor. So kudos to Scola for refusing to be a rubber stamp.











