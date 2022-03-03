Former Avanir drug sales representative pleads guilty to kickbacks scheme

Law firms Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A former Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc sales representative has pleaded guilty to conspiring to pay doctors kickbacks in exchange for prescribing a drug meant only to treat a rare neurological disorder to patients who lacked the condition.

Gregory Hayslette, who was indicted in 2019 along with another salesman and two doctors, pleaded guilty on Wednesday at a virtual hearing in Cleveland, Ohio federal court, to one count of conspiring to offer and pay healthcare kickbacks.

U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi plans to schedule sentencing at a later date, according to court records. Colin Jennings, Hayslette's lawyer at Squire Patton Boggs, did not respond to a request for comment.

Hayslette, 45, and his co-defendants were indicted the same day that Avanir, a unit of Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, said it would pay $116 million to resolve related criminal and civil claims by the U.S. Justice Department.

The case centered on Avanir's drug Nuedexta, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only approved to treat pseudo-bulbar affect (PBA), a rare condition characterized by involuntary, sudden and frequent laughing and crying.

But the Justice Department said Avanir marketed Nuedexta to medical providers in nursing homes to induce them to prescribe it to control behaviors commonly associated with dementia patients, a use that the FDA never approved.

Prosecutors said Hayslette and his supervisor, regional business manager Frank Mazzucco, arranged for two of the doctors, Deepak Raheja and Bhupinder Sawhny in Ohio, to receive thousands of dollars and other non-monetary perks to boost prescriptions of Nuedexta from 2011 to 2016.

Prosecutors said Hayslette and Mazzucco organized purported educational events about the drug that were called speaker’s bureau programs that often had little or no educational value but did involve lavish meals at restaurants.

Raheja was paid to speak at these dinners, prosecutors said. He received about $331,550 from Avanir and became the biggest prescriber of Nuedexta in the country, the indictment alleged.

Other kickbacks include food and beverages provided to both doctors during office visits; honoraria and other expenses paid to Raheja; and firearms training, office equipment and other things of value to Sawhny that Hayslette provided, prosecutors said.

Mazzucco, Raheja and Sawhny have pleaded not guilty. Their trial had been scheduled for April, but the parties this week agreed to delay it to October to give Raheja's lawyers more time to review evidence they recently received.

The case is U.S. v. Raheja, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, No. 19-cr-00559.

