Former fraud prosecutor and 'COVID Czar' joins Akin Gump in New York

(Reuters) - Ian Patrick McGinley, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who led investigations into fraud and cybercrime, has joined Akin Gump as a partner in New York, the firm said on Tuesday.

McGinley said in an interview Tuesday that after more than 10 years prosecuting "every type of case imaginable" at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, he wanted to mix things up.

"When an opportunity arose to join a great white collar practice at a time when we expect increased regulatory investigations, it was an easy call," he said.

Clients will benefit from that experience, including what he learned about cyber threats from co-leading the complex fraud and cybercrime unit, he said.

McGinley, a native New Yorker, earned his law degree from the New York University School of Law in 2006, going on to practice as a litigation associate for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and serve as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter in Philadelphia.

He became a prosecutor in 2011, and initially handled drug and terrorism cases before joining the office's securities fraud task force around 2015.

In that role, McGinley tried an insider trading case against two former partners at New York-based hedge fund Deerfield Management Co LP, who were accused of using leaks from a government agency to trade in healthcare stocks, and two others.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is reviewing the convictions, some of which prosecutors have said should be overturned because of the Supreme Court's decision in the Bridgegate case, Kelly v. United States. The decision, which limited how prosecutors can use fraud statutes in corruption cases, eroded the legal basis for the theory presented to the jury, they said.

McGinley also tried former Visium Asset Management LP portfolio manager Stefan Lumiere on securities fraud charges, alleging he and others had rigged the process of valuing a Visium fund's distressed-debt holdings. Lumiere was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

"That sounds about as exciting to a jury as you might imagine," McGinley said. "To me what was very satisfying was trying to find themes and strategies that would resonate."

More recently, McGinley served as the office's "COVID Czar," overseeing prosecutions of pandemic-related crime, ranging from pandemic relief fraud to price gouging.

"Those were pretty scary times. They were very worthwhile prosecutions against anyone trying to exploit the crisis," he said.

