Former Georgia chief justice Nahmias joins law firm Jones Day

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Jones Day said Wednesday that it has hired former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice David Nahmias as a partner for its investigations and white-collar defense practice in Atlanta.

Nahmias, who was appointed to the Peach State's highest court in 2009 by Republican former governor Sonny Perdue, left the bench last July after serving as chief justice for one year. He was replaced by current Chief Justice Michael Boggs.

Nahmias wrote at least 470 opinions and joined more than 2,700, according the court. “I believe that I have contributed to making the decisional law of Georgia clearer, more consistent, and more faithful to the text and original understanding of our State’s Constitution and statutes,” he wrote in his letter of resignation to Governor Brian Kemp last year.

At Jones Day, Nahmias will help defend companies and individuals facing government investigations and advise them on regulatory and compliance matters, the firm said. He will also work for the firm's issues and appeals practice, it said.

Earlier in his career Nahmias served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and a deputy assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

