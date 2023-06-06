Former 'Hastings' law school loses appeal to block suit over name change

Summary Descendants of Serranus Hastings are fighting the school's name change

June 6 (Reuters) - Descendants of Serranus Hastings suing over the name change of the former University of California Hastings College of the Law cleared a hurdle on Monday when a California appeals court tossed a bid brought by school officials who tried to block the lawsuit.

The California appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a motion brought by law school officials who are seeking to end litigation over the school’s name. Their anti-SLAPP motion argued that the name change was a protected public activity.

The decision by the California Court of Appeal for the First District in San Francisco allows the case to proceed at the trial court level.

The school had been known as the University of California Hastings College of the Law since its 1878 founding until earlier this year when it became the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. State lawmakers passed a bill in 2022 to change the name at the request of the law school after officials spent years weighing the legacy of namesake Serranus Hastings.

Hastings was a California Supreme Court justice whose financial support established the law school. But historians have said he also orchestrated killings of Native Americans in order to remove them from ranch land he purchased in Northern California.

A group of alumni and six Hastings descendants sued the state and school officials in October to stop them from dropping the Hastings name. A San Francisco judge in December denied the plaintiff’s bid for a preliminary injunction to block the name change, which took effect in January. The same judge also denied the defendants’ anti-SLAPP motion.

That denial was proper because the plaintiffs’ suit is based upon the name change legislation and not on the speech rights of law school officials, the appellate court found.

“We look forward to returning to the trial court to vindicate the contractual rights secured by the College’s founder, S.C. Hastings, and to put to rest this issue of the College's name for the entire Hastings community,” said attorney Gregory Michael, who is representing the defendants.

A law school spokeswoman did not immediately provide comment on the ruling Tuesday.

Reporting by Karen Sloan











