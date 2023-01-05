Former Russian ambassador rejoins Mayer Brown law firm

Companies

(Reuters) - John Sullivan, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Trump and Biden administrations, has rejoined law firm Mayer Brown to co-lead its national security practice.

Sullivan, who was also a top U.S. State Department official under then-President Donald Trump and at one point served as acting Secretary of State, is now a partner at the 1,700-lawyer Mayer Brown, the firm said Thursday.

Sullivan exited his diplomatic role in Moscow in September amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said Mayer Brown was the only firm he seriously considered joining, after previously practicing there on and off since 1993.

He will be based out of the Chicago-founded firm's Washington, D.C., and New York offices, but said he plans to mainly work in D.C.

Sullivan said he anticipates working with clients seeking advice on relations with Russia and how to handle sanctions stemming from the Ukraine war. The global economic penalties have been a huge source of business for lawyers who advise on sanctions, as companies determine how and whether they can maintain Russia-related business ties, and how to end them.

Sullivan said he also plans to help businesses work "around the globe," and pointed to a summit with African leaders hosted by President Joe Biden in D.C. last month.

"From the administration's perspective, encouraging investment in Africa in particular, I think, is going to be a high priority," Sullivan said.

Sullivan will co-lead the firm's national security practice with Raj De, another partner in the D.C. office.

De, who co-founded the practice with Sullivan six years ago, said that Sullivan's background at the State, Commerce, Justice and Defense Departments brings a unique mix of experience to the firm. "That is remarkable, I think, to say the least," De said.

In addition to his work at Mayer Brown, Sullivan in November joined Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service as a distinguished fellow, where he works with the Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies.











