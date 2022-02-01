Former Senator Doug Jones to serve as 'sherpa' for Biden's Supreme Court pick -source

Companies US Senate See all

US Supreme Court See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones will serve as a "sherpa," or guide, for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee's confirmation process in the Senate, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Biden has said he intends to pick a nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.