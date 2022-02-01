Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Former Senator Doug Jones to serve as 'sherpa' for Biden's Supreme Court pick -source

Senator Doug Jones speaks at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones will serve as a "sherpa," or guide, for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee's confirmation process in the Senate, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Biden has said he intends to pick a nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller

