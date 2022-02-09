Former TPG Capital exec fights 'Varsity Blues' conviction on appeal

William McGlashan Jr., a former Executive at TPG private equity firm facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Summary

Summary Law firms 1st Circuit hears first appeal in "Varsity Blues" scandal

Summary Law firms 1st Circuit hears first appeal in "Varsity Blues" scandal

Lawyer argues inflated test scores cannot support wire fraud charge

(Reuters) - A former investment executive's lawyer on Wednesday told a U.S. appeals court that allowing his conviction for paying $50,000 to rig his son's college entrance exam to stand would open the door to school children being prosecuted for routine cheating on tests.

In the first appeal to arise from the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston considered whether to overturn the fraud conviction of Bill McGlashan, a former senior executive at TPG Capital.

Carter Phillips, a lawyer for McGlashan at Sidley Austin, told a three-judge panel that inflated ACT test scores cannot support the wire fraud charge underlying his conviction because they do not constitute "property" under the law.

He said a ruling to the contrary would mean that "every act of cheating in grade school, middle school and high school involves a property crime," including if a 5th grader offered a classmate a Diet Coke to look at his test answers.

"But the person who hands over the Coke doesn't have a property interest in the exam," responded U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson.

She said with the ACT exam, the property interest instead belonged not to a school but to ACT Inc, the company that is paid to administer and distribute the standardized college admission exam.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexia De Vincentis agreed, saying that what McGlashan paid for was not just to inflate his son's score but the "signifying power of the ACT's stamp of approval," and that the company's test score reports plainly constitute property.

Other members of the three-judge panel likewise questioned Carter's narrow interpretation of the statute, with Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Howard saying there "might be some room" for cases not involving "traditional property concepts."

The appeal came after McGlashan, 58, pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud over his role in a scheme that involved wealthy parents securing their children's college admissions through fraud and bribery.

Prosecutors said McGlashan paid the scheme's mastermind, California college admissions consultant William (Rick) Singer, to have a corrupt test administrator allow an associate to supervise his son's ACT exam and secretly correct his answers.

But McGlashan's plea was conditioned on being allowed to appeal a judge's decision to not dismiss the wire fraud charge against him. He has already served his three-month prison sentence but could withdraw his plea if successful.

Three other parents who are among the 57 people charged in the scandal have similar conditional plea agreements.

The case is United States v. McGlashan, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1421.

For the United States: Alexia De Vincentis of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For McGlashan: Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin

