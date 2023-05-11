Foundation overseeing Ohio opioid funds must make records public -top state court

Summary

May 11 (Reuters) - The foundation tasked with overseeing how most of Ohio's opioid settlement funds are spent must make its records public, the state's highest court ruled on Thursday.

In a unanimous, unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court of Ohio rejected OneOhio Recovery Foundation's argument that, as a private foundation, it was not subject to the state's public records law. The court found that the foundation was the "functional equivalent of a public office."

"Consistent with its mission, the Foundation operates in a transparent fashion and will continue to do so," said Connie Luck, a spokesperson for OneOhio.

The ruling stems from a petition by Harm Reduction Ohio (HRO), a non-profit that provides clean syringes, the anti-overdose drug naloxone and other services and had sought records from the foundation last year.

HRO president Dennis Cauchon in a statement called the decision "a big victory for people who've lost loved ones to overdose."

"I hope OneOhio decides to welcome the impacted population into room and decision-making process," he said. "We should be treated as friends, not enemies."

Thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic by state and local governments have resulted in more than $50 billion in settlements with drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. Ohio is expected to receive more than $1 billion from the settlements.

How to manage the funds has largely been left up to states. Under a 2021 agreement between Ohio and its local governments, 30% of the funds will be distributed directly to local governments and 15% will go to the state. The remaining 55% will go to the foundation to decide how it is spent. So far, OneOhio, which is overseen by a board including representatives from the state and local governments, has not distributed any funds.

According to court filings, Cauchon tried to attend the first meeting of the board in May 2022 but was told it was not open to the public. He then sent the foundation a public records request seeking all documents prepared for the next meeting, in June 2022, as well as any previous non-public meetings.

After receiving no response, HRO petitioned the Supreme Court to compel the foundation to turn over the documents.

OneOhio countered that it was not subject to the public records law because it was deliberately formed as a private entity. It said the decision to make it private "insulates the funds from the whims of political interests and the quirks of the economy."

The Supreme Court, however, found that the foundation is subject to the public records law because it "is performing a historically governmental function - the disbursement of public money."

HRO separately sued to stop OneOhio from having non-public meetings. In April, it won a court order from Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Serrott that the meetings must be public.

The case is The state ex rel. Harm Reduction Ohio v. OneOhio Recovery Foundation, Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2023-Ohio-1547.

For Harm Reduction Ohio: John Greiner of Graydon, Head & Ritchey

For OneOhio Foundation: Robert Zimmerman of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

