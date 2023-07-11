Four-day office rule gains traction among New York law firms

Companies

July 11 (Reuters) - Weil, Gotshal & Manges on Tuesday rolled out a new policy requiring U.S. lawyers to work in the office at least four days a week, joining at least two other leading New York law firms that have recently announced similar plans.

All lawyers in Weil's U.S. offices will be expected to work in the office Monday through Thursday beginning Sept. 5, according to a Tuesday firmwide memo viewed by Reuters.

New York-founded law firms Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Davis Polk & Wardwell earlier this summer adopted post-Labor Day policies requiring office work Monday through Thursday, helping set what could become a new industry standard.

Weil's email said the 1,100-lawyer firm has monitored office policies of other law firms and its own clients.

"Over the past year, we have all seen the many benefits that come with people working regularly in-person – especially with the predictability of knowing people will be in consistently on the same days," Weil's memo said, citing improved attorney mentorship, professional development and morale.

In addition to flexible Fridays, Weil associates and counsel will get 12 "flexible remote days" per year, the firm said. Davis Polk created a similar remote day "bank" for lawyers and business services personnel, who will be able to work remotely an additional 16 days annually.

Law firm leaders are increasing their demands for in-person work as other U.S. sectors, including the New York-centered finance industry, also press for more office attendance.

Many U.S. law firms began to require lawyers to work in the office three days or more per week as the pandemic receded. Others continue to offer greater flexibility, with at least a few allowing indefinite remote work.

