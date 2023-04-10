Freddie Mac investors' class certification ‘ploy’ shot down by appeals court

Law Firms

(Reuters) - You have to give points for creativity to an Ohio pension fund that lost big when Freddie Mac's share price nosedived at the beginning of the subprime mortgage crisis in 2007.

Faced with a decision denying class certification in the fund’s long-running securities fraud case against the government-sponsored housing finance giant (formally known as Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp), plaintiffs' lawyers for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System came up with a novel strategy to speed up their class certification appeal even after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused interlocutory review.

The strategy worked at first: The fund managed to persuade the trial judge overseeing the case and a 6th Circuit motions panel to allow them to move ahead with the appeal, despite the daunting obstacle of 2017 precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court in seemingly similar circumstances.

But the fund’s luck ran out last week. A 6th Circuit merits panel ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal, citing that 2017 Supreme Court precedent, Microsoft Corporation v. Baker. In essence, 6th Circuit Judges David McKeague, Amul Thapar and Joan Larsen agreed with Freddie Mac’s argument that the fund’s tactic was nothing more than the sort of “inventive ploy” prohibited by the Supreme Court.

Both Freddie Mac, through a spokesperson, and Ohio fund lawyer Bill Markovits of Markovits, Stock & DeMarco declined to comment on the 6th Circuit decision. But it’s worth taking a look at how Markovits and co-counsel from Strauss Troy tried to maneuver out of gridlock after more than a decade of litigating a class action accusing Freddie Mac of misrepresenting its exposure to subprime mortgages.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson of Youngstown, Ohio, denied class certification in 2018, ruling, among other things, that the fund could not show the alleged fraud's impact on Freddie Mac's share price through its theory that the alleged deception kept Freddie's shares trading at inflated prices.

The fund’s lawyers tried to persuade the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review Pearson’s class certification decision, noting that the appeals court had already endorsed the viability of the fund’s price maintenance, or “materialization of risk,” theory when it revived the case in 2016. Those arguments failed. In 2019, the 6th Circuit refused to grant interlocutory appeal of the class certification denial.

That left the fund in a pickle. Plaintiffs' lawyers believed there was no viable case — even for the Ohio fund as an individual shareholder — without the price-impact theory. But Freddie Mac and the former executives also named as defendants seemed to be in no hurry to move for summary judgment. The case basically sat around for a year after the 6th Circuit said it wouldn’t hear the interlocutory class certification appeal.

So plaintiffs' lawyers asked Pearson to enter summary judgment sua sponte, without waiting for a defense motion. Pearson did so in 2020. Citing 6th Circuit precedent from 2018’s Innovation Ventures LLC v. Custom Nutrition Laboratories LLC, the trial judge said it would be “perverse” to require the fund to litigate a theory it considered to be frivolous solely to preserve its right to appeal.

Judgment in hand, the Ohio fund once again asked the 6th Circuit to review Pearson’s class certification decision, but this time as an appeal from a final decision, not a discretionary review.

Freddie Mac’s lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius howled in protest. They urged the 6th Circuit to dismiss the appeal, accusing the fund of “manufacturing” a final judgment.

The fund’s tactics, Morgan Lewis said, were not materially different from those at issue in the Supreme Court’s 2017 Microsoft ruling. In that case, as you may recall, the Xbox owners who filed a design defect class action tried to speed up review of the dismissal of their classwide claims by voluntarily ditching their individual claims with prejudice. The Supreme Court held that the plaintiffs' “voluntary dismissal tactic” may have been an “inventive litigation ploy,” but was an unacceptable end-run around the rule granting appellate courts discretion over requests for review of class certification decisions.

Freddie Mac’s arguments failed to sway a 6th Circuit motions panel. In a split ruling, the panel majority agreed with the trial judge’s interpretation of the 2018 Innovation Ventures precedent and refused to toss the appeal. In dissent, Judge Richard Griffin said the Supreme Court’s Microsoft case “clearly controls,” so the appeal must be dismissed.

The merits panel agreed with Griffin in last week’s decision, concluding that the Ohio fund’s strategy of “requesting summary judgment in Freddie Mac's favor” raised the same concerns that the Supreme Court cited in the Microsoft decision.

By pushing for a final judgment before Freddie Mac filed a summary judgment motion identifying all potential appellate issues, the 6th Circuit said, the fund had left open the prospect of “protracted litigation and piecemeal appeals.”

The fund’s tactic would also give plaintiffs a one-sided advantage, wrote McKeague, because “we can think of no situation where a class action defendant would ask a district court to enter summary judgment against itself.” And finally, the 6th Circuit said, its holding from Innovation Ventures and preceding cases is not relevant because those rulings did not involve class actions. The Supreme Court’s Microsoft decision, McKeague wrote, is the final word on attempting to circumvent the rules for interlocutory class certification review.

It's not clear what will happen next in the case. The 6th Circuit sent the litigation back to the trial judge, Pearson, so if the fund does not ask for en banc review, it will presumably have to keep litigating until Freddie Mac moves for summary judgment.

The 6th Circuit did suggest in its conclusion that Pearson might want to revisit some of the “significant issues of law” at stake in the fund’s appeal. Who knows? Maybe the fund’s creativity will end up paying off after all.











