Fried Frank, Katten steer Catalent’s buy of gummy vitamin maker

(Reuters) - Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Katten Muchin Rosenman are working on COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturer Catalent Inc's $1 billion cash-deal to purchase gummy vitamins maker Bettera Holdings LLC.

Somerset, New Jersey-based Catalent announced on Monday that it had agreed to purchase Bettera from investment firm Highlander Partners LP.

Fried Frank has paired with long-standing client Catalent on the deal. The firm’s team is led by corporate partner Steven Epstein and corporate special counsel Adam Cohen.

The firm has represented Catalent for more than a decade, according to a Fried Frank press representative.

Epstein has been a key part of that relationship and has advised the company on deals including its purchases of gene therapy-focused manufacturing companies Paragon Bioservices Inc for $1.2 billion and MastherCell Global Inc for $315 million, according to the firm’s website.

Dallas-headquartered Highlander Partners has tapped repeat advisor Katten for advice on its latest acquisition.

The Katten attorneys are led by corporate partners Mark Solomon and Peter Bogdanow. Solomon is also the managing partner of the firm’s Dallas office.

Solomon and Bogdanow previously advised Highlander Partners on the acquisitions of pork rind producer Evans Food Group Ltd and gummy maker Queen City Candy LLC, according to firm press releases.

Highlander Partners’ sale of Bettera is expected to close before the end of the year. Catalent’s financial advisor is Centerview Partner.

Catalent, which has been involved in the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, including those from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, makes softgel capsules which are easy to consume and come in a variety of flavors and sweeteners.

Through the acquisition of Bettera, Catalent will expand its supplement offerings with new facilities producing vitamins, supplements and minerals in the form of gummies, lozenges and chewables.

