The Gap case creates appellate split on shareholder derivative suits in federal court

(Reuters) - To say that federal appellate courts are divided on the question of whether corporations can use forum selection clauses to shut down derivative shareholder suits in federal court is a considerable understatement.

On Thursday, as my Reuters colleague Daniel Wiessner reported, the en banc 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that The Gap Inc’s board members can enforce a forum selection clause directing shareholder derivative suits to Delaware Chancery Court, even though enforcement of the clause will effectively leave shareholders without any means of asserting claims on behalf of the company for alleged proxy disclosure violations of the Securities and Exchange Act.

Shareholders, as you may recall, allege that Gap proxy statements overstated the company’s commitment to diversity. The Gap has said those claims are "offensive, racially charged and demonstrably false." Thursday's ruling did not address the merits of the case, focusing only on whether it can be litigated in federal court.

The 7th Circuit reached a different conclusion than the Gap court in a January 2022 decision allowing shareholders of The Boeing Co to continue litigating derivative claims in federal court despite Boeing’s Chancery Court forum selection clause.

The six-judge 9th Circuit majority in the Gap case expressly held that the 7th Circuit was wrong. The other appeals court, according to the 9th Circuit, wrongly interpreted Delaware law when it found that Boeing’s forum selection clause was invalid under the state's corporate code.

Moreover, the 9th Circuit majority said, the 7th Circuit also misread federal law by holding that the Exchange Act’s so-called antiwaiver provision precluded Boeing from forcing shareholders to litigate in a forum that does not have jurisdiction to hear their federal statutory claims. The 9th Circuit found that The Gap's forum selection clause does not force shareholders to give up any substantive rights because investors can still bring direct Exchange Act claims in federal court based on the company's allegedly misleading proxy filings.

But the split between the 7th and 9th Circuits extends beyond the enforceability of forum selection clauses, raising questions about the basic viability of Exchange Act derivative suits.

The 7th Circuit’s Boeing decision assumed, based on 1964 U.S. Supreme Court precedent in J.I. Case Company v. Borak, that shareholders are entitled to bring federal-court derivative suits alleging Exchange Act proxy disclosure violations. The 9th Circuit majority cast considerable doubt on that right, holding that Borak has been undercut by developments in Delaware law and by the Supreme Court’s reconsideration of implied rights of action.

Borak’s language on Exchange Act derivative suits, the 9th Circuit majority said, is essentially non-binding dicta.

If the court is right, a whole category of shareholder suits can be erased. As the Gap court noted, it has become increasingly common for shareholders to frame corporate mismanagement claims – including accusations about corporate ESG policies – as Exchange Act proxy cases instead of state-court derivative suits. Those cases will, of course, evaporate if it turns out that investors have no right to bring them.

Both the 9th and 7th Circuit were internally divided about the complex questions raised by Exchange Act derivative suits against directors from companies with Chancery Court forum selection clauses.

Five 9th Circuit judges dissented from Judge Sandra Ikuta’s majority opinion in the Gap case, joining Judge Sidney Thomas in arguing that the Exchange Act’s antiwaiver provision nullifies The Gap’s forum selection clause. At the 7th Circuit, as I’ve previously reported, Judge Frank Easterbrook dissented from the majority opinion by Judge David Hamilton.

The obvious question now is whether the Supreme Court will have to take up this messy mishmash of state and federal law.

The shareholder who brought the derivative case against The Gap’s directors is considering a petition asking the Supreme Court to review the 9th Circuit’s new ruling, said plaintiffs' lawyer Frank Bottini of Bottini & Bottini. “The 6-5 decision reflects deep disagreements among the court itself,” Bottini said by email. “We like the minority opinion much better.”

Gap counsel Roman Martinez of Latham & Watkins declined to comment. The company has insisted from the onset of this case that there’s no merit to plaintiffs' claims, so I’m guessing The Gap directors would oppose any effort to revive the suit.

But two law professors who backed The Gap in an amicus brief to the 9th Circuit told me they’re eager for the justices to wade in. University of Oregon School of Law professor Mohsen Manesh and Joseph Grundfest of Stanford Law School, who co-authored an upcoming ABA Business Review paper calling for the Supreme Court to revisit its ruling in Borak, said the 9th Circuit majority correctly discerned that the 1964 case does not actually justify Exchange Act derivative suits. (The 9th Circuit majority in the Gap case twice cited a previous version of the Grundfest and Manesh paper.)

Grundfest reiterated a key point from the 9th Circuit’s ruling in an email to me. Borak established that shareholders can bring direct claims for proxy disclosure violations -- but addressed derivative suits only as an afterthought, Grundfest said. If shareholders have a right under Borak to bring federal-court suits alleging that they were harmed by misleading proxy filings, Grundfest said, those claims must be brought directly by shareholders acting on their own behalf, not derivatively on behalf of the company.

“There is no such thing as a federal derivative claim” for Exchange Act violation, Grundfest said. "Read correctly, Borak does not hold that any such right exists."

Manesh said eventual Supreme Court review “seems inevitable,” even if it’s not in the Gap case. The justices, he added, have already shown an interest in reconsidering Borak in a 2019 shareholder case they ended up dismissing as improvidently granted. The Gap case, he said, would provide the Supreme Court an opportunity to address the 1964 precedent directly.

“At that point, the whole entirety of Borak may be in jeopardy,” Manesh said.

