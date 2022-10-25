The Gap’s forum selection clause gets 9th Circ.'s full review in shareholder suit

Law firms

(Reuters) - The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed on Monday to decide whether corporations can wield forum selection clauses to shut down shareholder suits accusing directors of breaching their fiduciary duties by making false claims in federal securities filings.

Last May, a three-judge 9th Circuit panel essentially blessed the maneuver, ruling that The Gap Inc can enforce a corporate bylaw requiring shareholders to litigate derivative suits in Delaware Chancery Court — even when those suits are based on federal securities claims that, by statute, must be litigated in federal court.

Monday’s order granting en banc review vacated the panel decision, which had upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Gap directors of breaching their duties by issuing securities filings that misrepresented the company’s commitment to diversity in its top leadership ranks.

The Gap’s lawyers at Latham & Watkins have vehemently contested the lawsuit’s “offensive, racially charged and demonstrably false” factual assertions, in addition to advancing legal arguments about the enforceability of the company’s forum selection clause.

The 9th Circuit’s en banc review will either erase or cement division in the federal appellate courts on how to apply corporate forum selection provisions to derivative suits alleging violations of the Securities and Exchange Act.

Last January, a three-judge panel in the 7th Circuit refused to enforce The Boeing Co’s forum selection bylaw in a derivative suit accusing board members of breaching their duties by deceiving investors about problems with 737 MAX jets. The 7th Circuit pointed out that the Exchange Act includes an anti-waiver clause to preclude companies from attempting to evade the law's strictures and ruled that Delaware’s corporate code does not condone such corporate gamesmanship.

The 9th Circuit panel in the Gap case disposed of the 7th Circuit’s Boeing decision in a single paragraph in its now-vacated ruling. Shareholders in the Gap derivative suit, the 9th Circuit said, had waived arguments based on the Delaware corporate law provision at the heart of the 7th Circuit ruling because they did not cite the provision until their final appellate brief. The panel also said that binding 9th Circuit precedent, most recently in 2018’s Sun v. Advanced China Healthcare Inc, holds that the strong federal policy in favor of enforcing forum selection provisions supersedes statutory anti-waiver provisions.

The plaintiffs firm that filed the Gap derivative suit, Bottini & Bottini, argued in its petition for en banc review that the 9th Circuit panel decision had created a split with the 7th Circuit on an issue of nationwide importance: Will courts allow companies to use forum selection clauses mandating state-court jurisdiction to “immunize” themselves against shareholder claims rooted in laws that require federal-court litigation?

The 9th Circuit’s previous opinions upholding forum selection clauses, including the Advanced China Healthcare decision repeatedly cited in the Gap decision, did not stretch all the way to “a complete waiver of shareholder claims subject to exclusive federal jurisdiction,” the en banc petition argued. The Advanced China decision, Bottini & Bottini said, followed a previous 9th Circuit decision that upheld a forum selection clause in an international Lloyd’s of London insurance contract. In that case, the en banc petition argued, the appeals court emphasized the importance of international comity — but such concerns are not in play in the Gap derivative case.

Moreover, the petition insisted, Exchange Act derivative suits are not the only cases that would be extinguished under the 9th Circuit's reasoning in the Gap case. Federal antitrust laws similarly require plaintiffs to litigate in federal court, the en banc petition said, so companies could use forum selection provisions to preclude shareholder antitrust cases as well.

“Such bylaws would effectively result in a complete waiver of substantive federal rights,” the petition argued. “The court should not allow such an absurd result.”

Shareholder lawyer Frank Bottini said in an email that he’s gratified the en banc 9th Circuit granted review and vacated the panel decision. “There has been too much deference among the lower courts to unilaterally imposed, coercive forum selection clauses,” Bottini said. “Any modification of shareholders’ rights under the federal securities laws should come from a democratically elected Congress, not from the pen of a corporate lawyer.”

The Gap’s lawyer, Roman Martinez of Latham, said the company has no comment on the en banc grant. In Gap's brief opposing en banc review, Latham insisted that the panel ruling did not create a split between the 7th and 9th Circuits.

Unlike the 9th Circuit in the Gap decision, Latham argued, the 7th Circuit based its holding in the Boeing case on its assessment of how Delaware state courts would interpret the provision of Delaware’s corporate code that allows companies to adopt forum selection clauses. The Boeing decision did not, in Gap’s view, parse the language of the Exchange Act or address U.S. Supreme Court rulings on the scope of the federal statute’s anti-waiver provision.

“In short, [the Boeing decision] did not issue any clear holding on the meaning of the Exchange Act that could create a direct conflict with this court’s precedents,” Latham said.

The company also argued, as I mentioned, that the underlying derivative case is so factually and procedurally deficient that it will fail regardless of whether Gap can enforce its forum selection clause. (The 9th Circuit panel did not reach Latham's substantive arguments that the board’s statements about Gap’s commitment to diversity were entirely true and that shareholders cannot therefore establish that it would have been futile to ask the board to assert Exchange Act claims on behalf of the company.)

Obviously, the en banc 9th Circuit decided that the big question about using a forum selection clause to extinguish federal statutory rights outweighed Gap’s insistence that it may be able to win dismissal of the case on alternative grounds.

No amici turned out when this case was before the three-judge panel, but I won’t be surprised if the en banc review gets more attention.

