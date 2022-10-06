GEO Group says low immigrant detainee pay backed by ruling on Calif. prison ban

Summary GEO Group says minimum wage doesn't apply to detainees paid $1 a day

Company appealing $23 mln award for detainees, state

GEO's lawyer cited ruling nixing California ban on private detention















(Reuters) - A lawyer for private prison operator GEO Group Inc told a U.S. appeals court on Thursday that a recent decision striking down California's ban on private immigrant detention centers also bars the state of Washington from applying its minimum wage law to detainees who were paid $1 a day to work at a facility operated by the company.

Michael Kirk of Cooper & Kirk told a three-judge, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Seattle that last week's ruling by the full court, which came in a challenge by GEO to California's law, made clear that states cannot interfere with the operation of immigrant detention centers by the federal government and its contractors.

Kirk said a federal jury verdict requiring GEO to pay Washington's minimum wage to detainees had led the government to shut down the work program at a facility in Tacoma.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"If that is not interference with federal operations, I don't know what is," he said.

GEO, one of the country's largest private prison operators, is appealing a pair of rulings that found the company had violated Washington minimum-wage law and ordered it to pay a total of $23 million to a group of detainees and to the state in consolidated lawsuits.

GEO paid detainees who cleaned, washed dishes and performed other tasks at the Tacoma facility $1 per day, which it says is allowed under federal regulations adopted in the 1970s. The company is facing similar lawsuits by detainees in California and Colorado.

On Thursday, the 9th Circuit panel questioned Kirk and lawyers for the detainees and the state about the impact of last week's decision on the appeal.

Marsha Chien of the Washington Attorney General's Office said the recent decision reinforced GEO's obligation to pay the minimum wage by distinguishing between the federal government, which cannot be regulated by states, and private companies that contract with it.

"And it explicitly recognized that there is considerable room for states to apply generally applicable laws against federal contractors," Chien said.

The Democratic attorneys general of 15 states and Washington, D.C., urged the 9th Circuit to rule against GEO in a May brief, arguing that states have broad powers to set the scope of their wage laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice had backed GEO in a lower court during the Trump administration, and did not weigh in on the company's appeal.

The 9th Circuit panel includes Circuit Judges Mary Murguia, William Fletcher and Mark Bennett.

The case is Nwauzor v. GEO Group Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-36024.

For the plaintiffs: Jennifer Bennett of Gupta Wessler

For the state: Marsha Chien of the Washington Attorney General's Office

For GEO Group: Michael Kirk of Cooper & Kirk

Read more:

GEO Group can't nix $17.3 mln award in $1-a-day detainee pay case

Jury says GEO Group must pay minimum wage to immigrant detainees

GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.