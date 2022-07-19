Georgia families accuse opioid distributors of illegal drug dealing

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Plaintiffs brought claims under Georgia's Drug Dealer Liability Act

In jury trial beginning Tuesday, they told the court of drug abuse that tore families apart

(Reuters) - Families of opioid addicts in Georgia accused Cardinal Health Inc, McKesson Corp and JM Smith Corp of acting as illegal drug dealers in a jury trial that began Tuesday, saying that the companies' supply of opioid pills tore their families apart.

The 21 plaintiffs include children whose parents died of overdoses, a woman whose grandson was born with opioid addiction symptoms and died at one month old, and a woman who was raped as a teenager but received no help from her opioid-addicted mother, plaintiffs' attorney Jim Durham said during opening statements in Glynn County Superior Court. The plaintiffs accuse the companies of filling illegitimate pharmacy orders and failing to report suspicious opioid purchases to law enforcement.

"They knew what the law was, and they broke it over and over again," Durham said of McKesson and Cardinal Health. "They knew what the consequences would be for these families and this community, which is death, abuse and destruction."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The opioid epidemic in the U.S. has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over the past two decades and spurred more than 3,300 lawsuits against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

Unlike the majority of those lawsuits, in which state and local governments have pursued public nuisance or deceptive marketing claims, the Georgia families sued the companies under Georgia's Drug Dealer Liability Act, which allows civil damages for individuals injured as a result of illegal drug use. The plaintiffs will seek verdicts "in the millions" for each of the 21 plaintiffs, Durham said.

McKesson, Cardinal and JM Smith denied the allegations, saying that they did not cause the drug addictions or drug abuse that had caused so much pain to the plaintiffs.

McKesson's attorney, Randy Jordan, described his client as a "a delivery company" that doesn't make opioids, doesn't prescribe them, and doesn't fill prescription for patients. McKesson had no direct contact with the drug abusers in this case.

Jordan also argued that it would be too simple to blame the children's pain on a single factor, even one as powerful as their parents' opioid addiction, Jordan said.

"Their lives have been ruined because their parents let them down," Jordan said.

McKesson and Cardinal Health reached nationwide settlements of state and local government opioid lawsuits as part of a $26 billion deal finalized earlier this year, but that does not prevent individuals such as the Georgia families from bringing lawsuits.

The trial is expected to last four to six weeks. Reuters watched the proceedings online via Courtroom View Network.

The case is Poppell v. Cardinal Health Inc, Glynn County Superior Court, No. CE19-00472.

For the plaintiffs: Jim Durham of Griffin Durham; Benjamin Fox, John Floyd and Manoj Varghese of Bondurant Mixson & Elmore; and Ron Harrison of The Harrison Firm

For McKesson: Randall Jordan of Hunter, MacLean, Exley & Dunn

For Cardinal Health: Andrew Keyes of Williams Connolly

For JM Smith: Nicholas Salter of Fox Rothschild

Read more:

Drug distributors, J&J agree to finalize $26 bln opioid settlement

U.S. drug distributors prevail in $2.5 billion West Virginia opioid case

Oklahoma reaches $250 mln opioid settlement with drug distributors

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.