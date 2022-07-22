Georgia families' opioid case ends in mistrial due to COVID

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Plaintiffs are family members of opioid addicts

They sued McKesson, Cardinal Health under Georgia's Drug Dealer Liability Act

Jury trial may resume in 2023

(Reuters) - A Georgia trial in which 21 private plaintiffs accused drug distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and JM Smith of acting as illegal drug dealers whose supply of opioid pills tore their families apart ended in a mistrial on Friday, due to rising COVID-19 cases in Glynn County Georgia.

Judge Roger Lane cited health risks when canceling a jury trial that kicked off on Tuesday in Glynn County Superior Court, and indicated that a new trial might be scheduled for early 2023, according to John Floyd, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

McKesson and JM Smith could not immediately be reached for comment. Cardinal Health declined to comment.

The 21 plaintiffs are family members of opioid addicts in Georgia, and they include children whose parents died of overdoses and a woman whose grandson was born with opioid addiction symptoms and died at one month old.

In opening statements, lawyers for the Georgia families accused Cardinal Health, McKesson and JM Smith of filling illegitimate pharmacy orders and breaking the law "over and over again" by failing to make required reports of suspicious opioid orders to law enforcement.

The companies' delivery of drugs caused "death, abuse and devastation" within their families, attorney Jim Durham said in the plaintiffs' opening statement.

McKesson, Cardinal and JM Smith denied the allegations, saying in their opening statements that they did not cause the drug addictions or drug abuse that had caused so much pain to the plaintiffs. McKesson's attorney Randall Jordan said the companies were "middle men" that did not make opioids, prescribe them, or deliver them to patients. The companies were not responsible when addicted people let their families down, Jordan said in court on Tuesday.

The opioid epidemic in the U.S. has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over the past two decades and spurred more than 3,300 lawsuits against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

Unlike the majority of those lawsuits, in which state and local governments have pursued public nuisance or deceptive marketing claims, the Georgia families sued the companies under Georgia's Drug Dealer Liability Act, which allows civil damages for individuals injured as a result of illegal drug use.

Durham said Tuesday that the plaintiffs would seek verdicts "in the millions" for each of the 21 plaintiffs.

McKesson and Cardinal Health reached nationwide settlements of state and local government opioid lawsuits as part of a $26 billion deal finalized earlier this year, but that does not prevent individuals such as the Georgia families from bringing lawsuits.

The case is Poppell v. Cardinal Health Inc, Glynn County Superior Court, No. CE19-00472.

For the plaintiffs: Jim Durham of Griffin Durham; Benjamin Fox, John Floyd and Manoj Varghese of Bondurant Mixson & Elmore; and Ron Harrison of The Harrison Firm

For McKesson: Randall Jordan of Hunter, MacLean, Exley & Dunn

For Cardinal Health: Andrew Keyes of Williams Connolly

For JM Smith: Nicholas Salter of Fox Rothschild

