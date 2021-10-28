Gibson Dunn snags ex acting attorney for Northern District of Texas

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Prerak Shah, former acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, has rejoined Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in Houston, the firm announced Thursday.

Shah, who was an associate at the firm earlier in his career, will now be of counsel. He will focus on white collar criminal defense and governmental and internal corporate investigations, according to Gibson Dunn.

While acting U.S. attorney, Shah led a staff of 250 people across five office divisions, ran various investigations and prosecuted numerous million-dollar cases including a $72 million fraud scheme perpetuated by a trade school owner, according to the Department of Justice.

He also worked on a number of civil cases related to the False Claims Act, the DOJ said, including a $3.3 million settlement from John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Shah announced his departure from the DOJ in September, about eight months after being promoted to acting U.S. attorney from first assistant U.S. attorney.

Before moving to the DOJ, Shah worked for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, first as chief counsel and then as chief of staff.

Another former prosecutor from the Northern District of Texas, Nick Bunch, was hired by Haynes & Boone earlier this month in its Dallas white collar and government investigations practice.

Gibson Dunn has begun to build out its litigation group in Houston, a city where it first opened its doors in 2017 with a focus on energy dealmaking.

Kyle Hawkins, former solicitor general of Texas, rejoined Gibson Dunn in April. The firm in August hired energy-focused attorney Collin Cox from Yetter Coleman, who will lead its Houston litigation group.

