Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L)said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations.

The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

A resolution would wrap up a multi-year U.S. and UK government investigation that has dogged the Swiss-based, multinational even as its faces lingering corruption and bribery investigations by other entities including Swiss and Dutch authorities.

Glencore said it also expects to issue an announcement after the court hearings are concluded.

The UK hearing will take place at 1530 GMT in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, a court clerk said.

