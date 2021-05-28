GoJet can't shake $400k jury award in pilot's FMLA case - 7th Circuit

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has rejected GoJet Airlines LLC's attempts to undo a $426,000 judgment for a former pilot who was fired after being diagnosed with diabetes, and ordered a federal judge to consider awarding him even more.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said a federal judge in Illinois was right to rule that a collective bargaining agreement between GoJet and plaintiff John Cloutier's union did not require him to arbitrate his claims, and to send the case to a jury.

Cloutier, who also practices real estate law and represented himself in the lawsuit, and Richard Grossman, who argued the appeal on his behalf, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Missouri-based GoJet and its lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

GoJet hired Cloutier in 2008, and six years later he was diagnosed with type II diabetes. The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits pilots diagnosed with diabetes from flying for at least 60 days and until they receive a medical certificate from the agency.

Cloutier notified GoJet of his need to take 60 days of medical leave after meeting with an FAA medical examiner. The Family and Medical Leave Act affords workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

He received an email from his manager more than a month later requesting a doctor's note, but did not see the email for another three weeks and by that time had been terminated, according to filings in the case.

Cloutier received a medical certificate from the FAA one day after his FMLA leave would have expired. He sued GoJet in 2015, accusing the airline of interfering with his rights under the FMLA.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly rejected GoJet's bids to send the case to arbitration and to dismiss the case. After a jury trial on liability, Kennelly in 2019 awarded Cloutier more than $426,000.

GoJet appealed, arguing that its bargaining agreement with Cloutier's union required arbitration of disputes arising under applicable laws such as the FMLA.

The company also argued that Kennelly should have dismissed the case because Cloutier could not have returned to work after 12 weeks of leave, and had not provided timely notice of his need for leave.

The 7th Circuit on Friday said the bargaining agreement did not include a clear statement that FMLA claims had to proceed in arbitration, and it was not enough that a reference to the law appeared in a separate section from the arbitration provision.

And Kennelly was right to send the case to trial, because it was not clear whether a more prompt response from GoJet would have allowed Cloutier to receive his medical certificate earlier, Circuit Judge Joel Flaum wrote for the court.

The panel also agreed with Cloutier that Kennelly had erred in determining that GoJet owed roughly $50,000 in front pay, and remanded on that issue. The judge had compared Cloutier's earnings working 75 hours per month for GoJet to what he earned in 90 hours at a lower-paying job with another airline.

"Approving of the district court's inconsistent monthly work figures ... risks creating a perverse incentive for would-be FMLA plaintiffs to work less in their new jobs," Flaum wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Daniel Mannion and Michael Kanne.

The case is Cloutier v. GoJet Airlines LLC, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1322.

For Cloutier: Richard Grossman

For GoJet: David Schenberg of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart