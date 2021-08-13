Goodwin delays office return to November amid Delta spread

Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Firm had planned to welcome workers back next month

Big Law delays ranging from mid-fall to indefinite The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on U.S. law firms' plans to get more employees into the office, with Goodwin Procter joining a growing list of firms pushing back reopening dates due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a firmwide email on Friday, managing partner Mark Bettencourt announced that Goodwin is delaying its plans for a large-scale return to the office from Sept. 13 to Nov. 8, one of the biggest pauses yet.

Bettencourt emphasized that the firm is "not expecting or requiring anyone" to be in its seven U.S. offices before the new November date, including lawyers and professional staff.

"At the same time, we appreciate that many of you are already going into the office – sometimes on a daily basis; sometimes on a weekly basis," the memo said. "For those of you who prefer to work from the office, we want to ensure that we are supporting you."

Despite the postponement, Bettencourt said Goodwin's offices will be fully operational starting on Sept. 13, with all services available to employees.

The delayed return comes less than two weeks after the firm said it would restrict its offices to only fully vaccinated individuals once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the COVID-19 vaccine for regular use. Goodwin said more than 92% of its employees are already fully vaccinated.

Goodwin isn't the only firm that has pushed back its return-to-office plans from August or September to late fall. Schiff Hardin also delayed its reopening to November, while other firms, like Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Debevoise & Plimpton, have set dates in October.

And the delay announcements keep coming. This week Ropes & Gray said it was pushing its Sept. 13 reopening to Oct. 18, while Hughes Hubbard & Reed indefinitely delayed its Sept. 13 reopening, saying it would "revisit our reopening date closer to year-end." The chairman of Sheppard Mullin also announced it was postponing a planned Sept. 7 return indefinitely.

Read More:

White-shoe law firms get cold feet on office re-openings

See you in November? Delta surge prompts law firms to rehash return plans