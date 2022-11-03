GOP donor's claim against James Bopp's law firm revived

Summary

(Reuters) - A Texas state appeals court on Thursday revived a claim against conservative lawyer James Bopp Jr brought by a GOP donor alleging that Bopp and his law firm misused a $2.5 million "conditional" contribution as they pursued lawsuits attacking Joe Biden's 2020 presidential electoral win.

The Houston-based panel of the 14th Court of Appeals said donor Fredric Eshelman, founder of the investment company Eshelman Ventures LLC in Wilmington, North Carolina, had legal "standing" to pursue his case against Bopp and his Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm.

The 15-page ruling was a narrow one for Eshelman, as the court did not rule on the merits of his claim against Bopp, who has long pursued conservative causes in the courts.

The three-judge appeals court panel upheld dismissal of Eshelman's claims against other defendants, including True the Vote Inc, the Texas-based charitable organization to which Eshelman made his donation in late 2020.

"Unlike the other defendants, the Bopp Defendants presented no evidence controverting Eshelman's allegation that the gift was conditional," the appeals court said.

Bopp told Reuters on Thursday he was "confident" the trial court would dismiss the case against him and his firm. He said True the Vote's arguments against Eshelman are "equally available to us."

A lawyer for True the Vote did not immediately reply to a similar message.

After the dismissal of Eshelman's case last year, Bopp in a statement called the lawsuit "without legal merit." He said charitable organizations "cannot allow donors to take advantage of them with frivolous lawsuits."

Attorneys for Eshelman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Eshelman said in a court filing he was "concerned" about alleged voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential race and so he made a conditional $2.5 million donation to True the Vote, for whom Bopp has served as general counsel.

He said his contribution was meant to help the group's effort to "validate" the 2020 presidential vote, including identifying whistleblowers and performing data analysis.

Republican Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election spurred a wave of litigation in state and federal courts, and judges consistently ruled against Trump and his allies' claims that fraud pervaded the results.

Bopp's firm filed, but voluntarily dismissed, four lawsuits, which Eshelman called a "material deviation from the plan," his lawyers said in a court filing.

Eshelman sued True the Vote after receiving what his lawyers called "vague" responses about whether his contribution was being used as he had wanted.

His attorneys said in filings that he has not received any refund to date.

Chief Justice Tracy Christopher, sitting with Justices Frances Bourliot and Charles Spain, heard the case.

The case is Fredric N. Eshelman v True the Vote Inc et al, 14th Court of Appeals, No. 14-21-00279-CV.

For Eshelman: Jill Schumacher of Daniels & Tredennick and Ronald Jacobs of Venable

For True the Vote: Brock Akers of The Akers Firm

For Bopp: James Bopp Jr of The Bopp Law Firm











