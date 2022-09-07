GOP grill Biden judicial nominee over views on bar exam racial bias reform

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, a nominee to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on September 7, 2022. U.S. Senate/Handout via REUTERS

Summary

Summary Companies Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves nominated to 3rd Circuit

Republicans question her about proposals to address racial bias in legal profession

(Reuters) - Republicans on a U.S. Senate panel questioned the first Black woman to serve on Delaware's top court about a proposal to alter the state's bar exam to reduce racial bias in the legal profession at a Wednesday hearing to consider her nomination to a federal appeals court.

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves did not author the recommendation, but it was one of several a panel she co-chaired made to the state's high court in February, before President Joe Biden nominated her to the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside fellow 3rd Circuit nominee Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung, Montgomery-Reeves stressed that she did not draft or edit that recommendation, which came from members of the bar.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Montgomery-Reeves said that while the committee she co-chaired alongside Delaware Chief Justice Collins Seitz drafted the report, she was purposely not involved in advising lawyers on what to recommend to the court.

"The Supreme Court wanted to get people’s honest views about what the recommendations might be," she said.

But Republican critics of practices like affirmative action and diversity training pressed Montgomery-Reeves anyhow on what they called the report's "remarkable" and "crazy" recommendations to reduce racial bias and whether she agreed Black and Hispanics are disadvantaged by the bar exam.

The report said that aspects of Delaware's bar licensing process could create barriers to admission for under-represented racial and ethnic groups and recommended, among other things, reducing the number of essays and topics tested on the bar exam.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called the recommendation "remarkable" as he asked Montgomery-Reeves whether the profession "really needs more people practicing law who cannot pass the bar exam?"

"Do you believe there’s something about Hispanics and African-Americans that prevents them from taking the bar exam and doing well on it?" he asked.

"No I do not, senator," Montgomery-Reeves said.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri asked her whether she agreed with another recommendation to remove the number of portraits displayed in court of white male justices to address "implicit bias and identity threat in the court environment."

"It seems kind of crazy to me, I have to say," Hawley said.

But Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's Democratic chair, called those questions unwarranted given Montgomery-Reeves' statements throughout the hearing that she was uninvolved in drafting the recommendations.

"The presumption seems to be that she wrote the recommendations," he said. "It was clear she did not. She said it repeatedly."

Read more:

First African-American nominated for Delaware Supreme Court

Biden nominates 5 new judges, but not Republican abortion opponent

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.