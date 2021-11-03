GOP questions 9th Circuit nominee Sanchez on California parole reform

Gabriel Sanchez, a nominee to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on November 3, 2021. U.S. Senate/Handout via Reuters

Summary Republicans question Gabriel Sanchez about role in California's Proposition 57

Sanchez previously served under former California governor Jerry Brown

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday grilled a nominee to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about his role in drafting and implementing a California ballot measure passed in 2016 that allowed for earlier parole for most inmates in the state.

Gabriel Sanchez, a justice on the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, faced questions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the measure he helped advance as an aide to former California governor Jerry Brown.

President Joe Biden nominated Sanchez to the 9th Circuit in September, seeking to elevate the Latino judge to the federal bench as part of a White House push to bring greater diversity to the judiciary. Biden has nominated 62 federal judges so far.

The Yale Law School graduate worked under Brown, a Democrat, from 2012 to 2018 and served as his deputy legal affairs secretary. Earlier he was an associate at law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

At issue during Wednesday's hearing was Proposition 57, a ballot measure that provided for increased parole consideration for people convicted of nonviolent crimes and created a system of sentencing credits for rehabilitation and good behavior.

The measure passed after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2011 concluded that California's overcrowding of prisons violated the U.S. Constitution's bar against cruel and unusual punishments, a point Sanchez stressed during Wednesday's hearing.

Sanchez said the state faced a choice at the time of allowing federal courts to order the outright release of prisoners without any rehabilitation or creating a new system for parole.

"In the governor's view, that was the safer way to approach the problem that we had to face as opposed to indiscriminate releases by the courts," he said.

But Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said the measure's proponents were not "candid" about its effects or the extent it could be applied to inmates convicted of crimes like rape and human sex trafficking.

"As a result of your direct efforts, violent criminals were paroled and California was made less safe," Cruz said. "Did you intend for violent criminals to be released early or were you simply unaware of the consequence of your actions?"

Sanchez said they were aware "it would affect the entire population of the prison system, hopefully to get people to rehabilitate and improve their lives."

Senator Dick Durbin, the committee's Democratic chairman, said it was "not uncommon" for nominees to face questions on their past political work and asked how it would affect him.

Sanchez responded that while his past job was to help Brown achieve his policy goals, "I understand being a judge requires being fair and neutral."