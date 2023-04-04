GOP senator moves to block Biden judicial pick















(Reuters) - A Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi said Tuesday that she would not support a judicial nominee from her home state, likely derailing the nomination of a local prosecutor tapped by President Joe Biden for a spot on the federal bench.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said in a statement that she had informed the White House and the Senate Judiciary Committee that she would not return a “blue slip” on the nomination of Scott Colom, referring to a Senate custom whereby judicial nominees must have the support of both home state senators to advance.

Colom, who has drawn the support of Mississippi’s other Republican senator, Roger Wicker, was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi in October 2022.

In opposing Colom, Hyde-Smith cited Colom’s “opposition to legislation to protect female athletes," referring to a controversy over transgender competitors in sports, and financial support Colom received from hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist George Soros when he ran for district attorney.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates called Colom “a deeply qualified nominee” who has the support of Democrats and Republicans in Mississippi. Bates would not say if the White House planned to withdraw the nomination.

A spokesperson for Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The move is likely to intensify the debate over the “blue slip” tradition, which progressive groups have urged Democrats to abandon, arguing that it has slowed down the pace of Biden’s judicial nominations. Durbin has vowed to continue the tradition, but urged Republicans to work with the White House.

At least one other Biden judicial nominee, William Pocan, who was nominated to the federal bench in Wisconsin, had his nomination scuttled after a home state senator, Republican Ron Johnson, withheld his support.

Biden did not renominate Pocan this year after the nomination stalled.

A political action committee funded by Soros spent more than $900,000 in support of Colom’s successful campaign for district attorney in 2015, according to state records.

Soros has backed progressive prosecutors and his extensive political involvement has sparked criticism from Republicans and conspiracy theories from many on the political right.

A White House official said Colom has never met Soros and was not involved with the committee.

Colom also signed onto a letter from elected prosecutors and law enforcement officials in 2021 condemning state bills criminalizing gender-affirming care for transgender people.

The letter does not mention athletics, which Hyde-Smith cited in her statement. Mississippi enacted a law in 2021 barring transgender girls from competing on girls teams at school.

