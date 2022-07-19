GOP senator opposes Biden's Wisconsin prosecutor nominee, likely dooming pick

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2021. T.J. Kirkpatrick/Pool via REUTERS

Summary Senator Ron Johnson says he will not support Sopen Shah's nomination

Cites deleted tweets about Republicans, Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Tuesday said he will oppose President Joe Biden's selection of a lawyer at law firm Perkins Coie to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Madison, potentially dooming her nomination.

Johnson cited now-deleted "partisan" tweets by Sopen Shah about Republicans and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in declaring he would not return a so-called "blue slip" supporting her nomination to become the second woman to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

"Through tweets that she has now deleted, Ms. Sopen Shah demonstrated she would be yet another political partisan within our justice system," Johnson said in a statement.

The White House and Shah, a litigation and appellate specialist who is counsel in the Madison office of Perkins Coie, did not respond to requests for comment.

Johnson's announcement marked the first time that a Republican senator from the home state of one of Biden's U.S. attorney nominees has publicly opposed the candidate — in this case, one Johnson had originally recommended to the White House.

That could spell the end of her candidacy unless Democrats change U.S. Senate procedures, as senators must return blue slips, named for the color of the forms, for U.S. attorney nominees from their state to be considered.

Blue slips also historically have been required for judicial nominees, though Democrats have been following a practice adopted by Republicans during the Trump administration of not requiring them for nominees to circuit courts.

The move echoed a similar decision by Johnson in February to not return a blue slip on Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan's nomination to be a district court judge. His nomination has not advanced.

Biden nominated Shah on June 26 after Johnson and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin jointly recommended her to the White House in May.

But Johnson's office pointed to a series of tweets by Shah it later became aware of that were critical of Republican lawmakers, including one on Jan. 7, 2021, after Johnson said he and other Republican senators bore no responsibility for the violence of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson was among several Republican senators who planned to object to Electoral College votes in key states Biden won in defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

"Wisconsin will teach him a thing or two about accountability come 2022..." Shah tweeted. Johnson is facing re-election in November.

Johnson's office also cited tweet Shah sent during the riots saying: "THIS IS TERRORISM."

GOP senator won't back Biden judicial pick, potentially dooming nominee

