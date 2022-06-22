GOP senators question Biden appellate court pick on gun rights

Rachel Bloomekatz is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Summary Rachel Bloomekatz nominated to 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Previously worked alongside legal arm of Everytown for Gun Safety

(Reuters) - As the U.S. Senate inched closer to passing a major gun-control bill, Senate Republicans on Wednesday questioned a federal appellate court nominee about her support for the Second Amendment and past advocacy on behalf of a gun safety group.

Rachel Bloomekatz, an Ohio public interest lawyer nominated by President Joe Biden to the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee she would follow the U.S. Supreme Court's "very clear" precedents supporting gun rights.

But Republicans zeroed-in on her work on behalf of Everytown Law, the legal arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, defending gun safety ordinances and challenging an Ohio school district's decision to allow teachers to be armed.

"How do you divorce your personal views on gun control from your work as a federal judge?" Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee asked.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said he was unlikely to back Bloomekatz after she "dodged" a question on whether she supported banning assault weapons.

"Why are you afraid to say you do?" he asked.

"I don’t think it is appropriate to comment on policy issues," Bloomekatz responded.

She stressed, though, that she would follow Supreme Court precedents including the court's 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, which held the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment guarantees a right to keep a handgun in one's home for self-defense.

Bloomekatz appeared alongside U.S. District Judge Florence Pan, who faced little questioning concerning her nomination to succeed Supreme Court Justice-designee Ketanji Brown Jackson on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Pan earlier won confirmation to be the first Asian-American woman federal district court judge in Washington, D.C. on a bipartisan 68-30 vote in September.

Bloomekatz launched public interest law firm Bloomekatz Law LLC in 2019 after working at Washington-based Gupta Wessler.

Democrats stressed Bloomekatz, a former clerk to retiring liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, has received support from lawyers across the ideological spectrum, including a president of an Ohio chapter of the Federalist Society.

Asked by Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey how "horrors" like the killing of 19 children and two teachers at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, by a gunman last month would affect her rulings, she said they were "concerning" but would not.

"When you put on that robe and you're adjudicating cases, you’ve got to be looking at the record in the case and the applicable law."

