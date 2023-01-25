Graham urges Republicans to work with Biden on judicial nominees

Summary Republican Senator Lindsey Graham encourages bipartisanship on judicial nominees

(Reuters) - Senator Lindsey Graham, the new top Republican on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday called for a shift in how GOP senators approach President Joe Biden's judicial nominees as he urged them to work with Democrats to confirm more judges.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, made those remarks at the start of the panel's first hearing on Biden's judicial nominees of 2023, as five of the Democratic president's picks to serve on district courts went before the committee.

"Elections have consequences," Graham, the committee's new ranking Republican, said. "Let's work together, and we'll get some nominations moving in the spirit of what we did in the last Congress."

The comments suggested a change in approach from that of Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who often spoke out against Biden's nominees and handed over the leadership position to Graham after hitting a term limit under Republican rules.

Graham, despite his history as an ally of former Republican President Donald Trump, has by contrast during Biden's first two years often been deferential, voting to confirm most of his 97 judicial picks while notably opposing now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

His remarks came after the Democratic-controlled committee's chair, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, urged Republicans to work with the Democratic president to nominate more judges from their home states than they have to date.

Durbin said Republican senators had only returned 12 "blue slips" supporting nominees from their home states, which the committee has customarily required for district court nominees to advance.

"I think we can do better," Durbin said.

He thanked Indiana's two Republican senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, for working with the White House on Biden's nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Brookman to a district court judgeship in the Southern District of Indiana.

Young called Brookman an example of a nominee with "the potential for broad bipartisan support."

Brookman was among Wednesday's five district court nominees. The others were Charnelle Bjelkengren for the Eastern District of Washington; Michael Farbiarz and Robert Kirsch in New Jersey; and Orelia Merchant for the Eastern District of New York.

Durbin contrasted the small number of Republican blue slips to the 130 Democrats returned during Trump's four years in office, in asking the GOP to work with Biden.

"We ask them to engage with the White House in good faith and try to swiftly identify in advance highly qualified nominees for the federal bench," Durbin said.

