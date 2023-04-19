Green groups locked out of US court fight over ozone pollution

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to let environmental groups join a legal fight over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to reject plans submitted by 19 states to reduce ozone pollution that crosses state lines.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Sierra Club and other groups that sought to join the case have the “same ultimate objective” as the EPA to uphold the agency's February decision, which found the state plans would not adequately protect air quality from power plants emissions.

The court rejected the groups' bid to intervene in the lawsuit, which was filed initially by Texas in February, but said they could still file amicus briefs defending the EPA's decision if they want.

Sierra Club attorney Joshua Smith said Wednesday that the group is "surprised and disappointed," citing "a long and successful history" of groups intervening to defend public health protections in similar lawsuits. Smith said the EPA's rejection was proper.

Representatives for the EPA and the challengers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Under the Clean Air Act, states are required to submit plans to reduce pollution from power plants and other industries that can significantly impact air quality in other states.

The EPA in February rejected plans submitted by 19 states including Texas, California, Illinois, Alabama, Oklahoma and others. It also partially rejected plans submitted by Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The EPA said many of the proposed rules contained “no permanent and enforceable emissions controls." If the states do not now submit revised proposals, the federal government could craft its own.

The 5th Circuit lawsuit, first filed by Texas in February and later joined by fossil fuel and chemical industry groups and the states of Mississippi and Louisiana, said the EPA's rejection was an illegal attempt to force federal rules onto the state.

The case is State of Texas v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-60069.

For Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton; and Solicitor General Judd Stone

For the EPA: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Jin Hyung Lee of the U.S. Department of Justice, and Rosemary Kaban and Daniel Schramm of the EPA's Office of General Counsel.

For the environmental groups: Joshua Smith and Zachary Fabish of Sierra Club, and Kathleen Riley and Seth Johnson of Earthjustice.











