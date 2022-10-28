Grizzly bear baiting is state right, Alaska tells U.S. Supreme Court

Summary

Baiting involves luring animals with food for trophy hunts















(Reuters) - An Obama-era rule banning a controversial trophy hunting method in an Alaskan national wildlife refuge undermines the state’s authority to set its own rules, according to a petition Alaska filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state's challenge to the ban on grizzly bear baiting, which involves luring the animals in with high-calorie foods to make trophy hunting easier, inflates federal authority over that of the state, the state told the high court Thursday in a bid for its case to be heard there.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in April the federal government's authority to regulate federal lands preempts state laws permitting baiting, affirming a lower court decision in a lawsuit brought by Alaska and a hunters' group against the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The state says the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA), a 1980 law that set aside more than 100 million acres of Alaskan land for conservation, doesn't supersede state hunting laws, according to the petition.

ANILCA doesn't strip Alaska of its authority to determine appropriate hunting and fishing methods, including brown bear baiting, the state said.

“Congress did not intend for federal agencies to have unlimited authority over how we access our wildlife,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy in a statement.

Baiting involves feeding the bears high-calorie foods such as donuts, candy, grease, garbage and meats for weeks in order to make them easier targets for trophy hunters.

The Obama administration banned grizzly bear baiting in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and issued another rule targeting a range of controversial predator hunting strategies - including baiting, using snares and aerial shooting - on all refuges in the state later that year.

Congress revoked the latter rule in 2017 through the Congressional Review Act, but the U.S. government has maintained that action didn’t impact the Kenai rule.

"It’s unfortunate the state is choosing to spend public money and time on trying to undermine established law that protects places like the Kenai Refuge," said Rachel Briggs, an attorney for the environmental nonprofit Trustees for Alaska, which has supported the U.S. in litigation as an intervenor.

The Supreme Court accepts only a handful of the petitions it receives.

The U.S. Interior Department declined to comment Friday.

The case is State of Alaska v. Deb Haaland et al., United States Supreme Court, No. not immediately available.

For Alaska: Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, Solicitor General Jessie Alloway and Senior Assistant Attorney General Cheryl Brooking

For the U.S. government: Kevin McArdle of the U.S. Department of Justice argued at the 9th Circuit











